PCS Retirement expands implementation and product teams with two new leadership hires

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement is pleased to announce the addition of Maura Lamb as director of implementation and Jim Lewis as product director. Welcoming the two industry veterans coincides with the recordkeeper being named to the Inc 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the nation for the 14th year in a row.

In her role, Lamb is responsible for overseeing plan implementation operations including the enhancement of the concierge onboarding experience as growth of the firm continues at a record-breaking pace. She brings a broad spectrum of industry experience, including 14 years of holding various leadership positions within compliance, plan design, billing, trading, change control, plan implementation, and conversions at SS&C Technologies/DST Systems. Her passion for delivering best-in-class service, coupled with her focus on implementing continuous process enhancements, is a perfect match for the PCS Retirement service model.

Lewis joins PCS Retirement with over 16 years of experience leading fin-tech product innovation teams, developing investment management platforms, and pioneering growth-oriented solutions for financial advisors. With an extensive background developing investment management technology, Lewis is tasked with enhancing and extending the functionality of the Advisor Lab, PCS Retirement's advanced all-in-one solution that helps advisors prospect, win, manage, and retain retirement plan business.

"The addition of Maura and Jim to the PCS Retirement team comes at a great time," says Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "While we're extremely proud of our growth trajectory, it presents us with the challenge of finding the right talent that can help us nurture that growth and build upon our innovative advisor solutions. With these two hires, we know we've found leaders who embody the values of our organization and are well prepared to advance our product and service offering even further during this exciting time."

Founded in 2001, PCS Retirement continues to lead the retirement plan market through an independent, conflict-free recordkeeping platform. PCS Retirement's complete ecosystem of technology-based solutions and comprehensive fiduciary support has also earned the firm the best in retirement business award from Charles Schwab, the "AAA-Superior" service rating by RolandCriss, and awarded the CFEX certification for best fiduciary practices. In their respective roles, Lamb and Lewis will enable the firm build upon this momentum as it continues to expand its influence in the retirement plan industry.

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry, providing recordkeeping services to 19,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $30+ billion in assets under administration. In the individual (IRA) and multi-vendor (403(b) and 457) retirement markets, PCS services 6,000 retirement plans, more than 92,000 educators and school administrators, and holds more than $6 billion in retirement assets in the K-12 and higher education markets. PCS Retirement's comprehensive retirement solutions platform also includes technology and business development tools for financial advisors for various plans including 401(k), Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified, and HSAs.

