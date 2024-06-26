PCS Retirement Makes NAPA "Advisor Allies" List for the Second Year in a Row

ARLINGTON, Va., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Gano and Chad Azara have again been named as Advisor Allies by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) in their recognition of DC wholesalers who best exemplify their role in the industry. Both individuals represent PCS Retirement, a leader in the retirement plan industry, known for its independent and conflict-free recordkeeping platform.

The selection of the 2024 Advisor Allies, NAPA's 100 Top DC Wholesalers, was based on votes from thousands of registered NAPA Net users and NAPA members from a pool of nominees submitted by NAPA Firm Partners.

Patrick Gano, AIF®, is the Regional Sales Director for the Mid-Atlantic. And Chad Azara, AIF®, MBA, is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales Initiatives.

Azara stated that he is motivated to help bridge America's retirement savings gap, and in that role, has made it his goal to be the subject matter expert to those advisors he works with. "I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this dynamic industry and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact," he said.

Gano added that he's thrilled at being honored a second time in as many years. "It's especially rewarding knowing that our valued advisor partners are the ones that helped get us here."

According to NAPA, nominations for the list are provided by NAPA DCIO and Recordkeeping Firm Partners. Nominees are required to submit responses to an application comprising a series of quantitative and qualitative questions about their experience, the size and composition of their practice, awards and recognitions, and industry contributions. Finalists are ranked according to votes received by retirement plan advisors.

In the past, award recipients were known as "Wingmen" for their commitment to "having advisors' backs." But the award committee recognized that the most successful wholesalers do more than this, acting as true partners, and often working side-by-side with advisors. Thus the name for the award became Advisor Allies.

About NAPA

The National Association of Plan Advisors, an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association, was created by and for retirement plan advisors. Membership is also open to other retirement industry professionals who support the interests of plan advisors. While the financial services industry is well represented in Washington by a number of trade associations, NAPA is the only advocacy group exclusively focused on the issues that matter to retirement plan advisors.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is among the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS Retirement offers Recordkeeping services to over 32,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $28+ billion in retirement assets. PCS allows mutual fund companies, investment managers and other financial institutions to offer leading white label and branded retirement solutions for the complete spectrum of retirement plans and accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

