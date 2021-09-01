PCS Retirement makes the Inc. 5000 list for the fourteenth year in a row

For the fourteenth year in a row, Inc. magazine has ranked PCS Retirement on its Inc. 5000 list. Tweet this

"After nearly 20 years in business and 14 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list, we are especially pleased and proud that our ranking this year is our highest since 2009," says CEO Mark Klein. "Our ongoing commitment to delivering bold, advisor-driven retirement plan solutions to the nation's business owners and workers remains our most important mission and has no doubt helped us achieve this distinct honor year after year."

Founded in 2001, PCS Retirement continues to lead the retirement plan market through an independent, conflict-free recordkeeping platform. PCS Retirement's complete ecosystem of technology-based solutions and unmatched fiduciary support has propelled the rapid growth of the firm forward and has made it a provider of choice for experienced registered investment advisors and emerging retirement plan professionals alike.

In addition to placing #2158 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, PCS Retirement has also been awarded the best in retirement business by Charles Schwab, the "AAA-Superior" service rating by RolandCriss, and awarded the CFEX certification for best fiduciary practices.

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," says Inc. Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Throughout its growth, PCS Retirement has remained focused on bringing low-cost, flexible, and simplified retirement plan solutions to a growing number of retirement plan sponsors and individual savers – including many of the nation's essential workers. This commitment is demonstrated by the recent acquisitions of Aspire Financial Services, Inc. in 2019 and Alliance Benefit Group Rocky Mountain in 2020.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry, providing recordkeeping services to 19,000 plans and 850,000 eligible participants representing $30 billion in assets under administration. In the individual (IRA) and multi-vendor (403(b) and 457) retirement markets, PCS services 6,000 retirement plans, more than 92,000 educators and school administrators, and holds more than $6 billion in retirement assets in the K-12 and higher education markets. PCS Retirement's comprehensive retirement solutions platform also includes technology and business development tools for financial advisors for various plans including 401(k), Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified, and HSAs.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/.

SOURCE PCS Retirement