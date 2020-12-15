PCS Retirement welcomes two new executives Tweet this

Ouverson brings fifteen years of retirement industry experience and began her financial services career at Voya as vice president of business development, and most recently served as vice president of business development at OneAmerica Financial Partners Inc. She has also served on the Women in Pensions Network board of directors for six years, including leading as president in 2015.

Ouverson's role is a new one for the firm and is intended to enhance the company's processes to better serve advisor partners

"I am so excited about this opportunity to work with a company with such an advisor-centric vision and continue to develop it to best serve our partners," Ouverson said. "We will remain focused on making data and other helpful tools available to advisors and our distribution partners to place us on an upwards trajectory within the industry."

PCS Retirement also welcomes Tewari, whose professional background includes serving as a consultant and team lead at Deloitte Consulting, as managed services director at Synygy, and as client delivery executive at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters) before joining PCS Retirement.

"Savit is truly an asset to the organization," said Mark Klein, PCS Retirement's CEO. "He will play a vital role in building and creating strong teams of retirement professionals to serve our clients as we continue to grow. His data and metrics-driven approach to service delivery and collaborative, innovative mindset is exactly what we need. We are so excited for him to join us and offer his expertise."

Tewari looks forward to applying his 20 years of professional experience to PCS Retirement and is already making his mark as he transitions into the role.

"My hope is to continue to help with growth of the firm while ensuring as high of quality work as possible for all that we do consistently across the board, not just within services, but also how services works with other groups and departments," said Tewari. "I am trying to bring that consistency through reporting, training, and hiring the right people for the right role. The hope is to have a growth mindset, not just for myself, but for the service organization."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS, together with its subsidiary Aspire Financial, provides recordkeeping services to 18,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts (including payroll deduction IRAs), and health savings accounts.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcsretirement.com/

SOURCE PCS Retirement