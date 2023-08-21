PCS Software Appoints Yusuf Ozturk as Chief Technology Officer

News provided by

PCS Software

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Yusuf Brings 25+ Years of Technology and Transportation Experience to PCS Software

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading provider of transportation management software, today announced the appointment of Yusuf Ozturk as its new Chief Technology Officer. Yusuf brings over 25 years of experience in product development, from startups to global companies, to his new role. Yusuf joins PCS from Third Summit, the developer of a cloud-based media management platform for production companies.

Continue Reading
Yusuf Ozturk, CTO at PCS
Yusuf Ozturk, CTO at PCS

Before Third Summit, Yusuf was the CTO of Rand McNally, where he led the development of transportation products, including fleet management, truck navigation and logistics platforms, mobile apps, and after-market tablets and wireless headsets for commercial drivers. Before that, Yusuf was the VP of engineering at HERE/Navteq, a global location data and technology company. He also served in leadership roles at cars.com, JC Whitney, and other technology companies.

"I am excited to join an AI-driven innovative company in the transportation space," said Yusuf. "I look forward to working with the team to develop and deliver cutting-edge transportation management software that helps our customers improve their efficiency and profitability."

Yusuf holds a PhD in computer science from Northwestern University. He started his career as a software engineer and contributed to 6 patents.

"Yusuf is a highly accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of success," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS Software. "He is a perfect fit for our company as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports Shippers and Carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

Contact: Bess Lauer, [email protected]

SOURCE PCS Software

Also from this source

PCS Software Launches FreightNet, a Free Network Designed to Connect Carriers and Shippers

PCS ANNOUNCES 2023 QUARTERLY INNOVATION UPDATE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.