Pcysys PenTera Selected by Leading Law Firm Yigal Arnon & Co. for 1-Click Penetration Testing

TEL AVIV, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys today announced that its Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTera™, has been chosen by Yigal Arnon & Co. law firm and has been in use for over a year. The platform serves to assess and improve the firm's IT infrastructure resilience on a weekly basis. Yigal Arnon & Co. is a leading Israeli law firm, known for its unparalleled experience in the technology sector.

"As a global law firm, we need to challenge our own information security defenses continuously to protect our clients' data every minute of every day," says Eran Liuzzi, Chief Information Officer at Yigal Arnon & Co., "Pcysys' PenTera enables me to have Quality Assurance of the organization's cyber controls, credentials, vulnerabilities and privileges. I recommend all security professionals to look hard and long into automating their risk validation practices at scale."

The PenTera platform scans and ethically hacks the corporate network with the latest techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts based on a threat-facing perspective. The platform enables corporates to focus their resources on remediating vulnerabilities that take part in a potentially damaging "kill chain" or validated attack vectors. With PenTera, an enterprise can maintain the highest resilience posture by performing penetration tests as frequently as needed - daily, weekly or monthly.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with this prestigious law firm," says Amitai Ratzon, CEO at Pcysys. "Being chosen by Yigal Arnon & Co., with a multitude of trusting customers worldwide gives us another re-assurance that agentless Automated Penetration Testing provides a real edge over project-oriented and agent-based BAS solutions."

About Pcysys:

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, an automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. By applying the hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and prioritizes remediation of cyber defense vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

About Yigal Arnon & Co.:

Founded in 1957, Yigal Arnon & Co. is one of Israel's premier law firms. The leading firm is characterized by hands-on experience in nearly all major areas of the law, across all industries. They combine the specializations of boutique practices with the advantages of a well-resourced, multi-disciplinary law firm, with clients worldwide that include financial institutions, venture capital, private equity funds, real estate companies, investor groups, government entities and private individuals. Yigal Arnon & Co. is ranked consistently as one of Israel's leading law firms by domestic and international publications.

