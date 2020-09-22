PDI Appoints Michael Yang, Ph.D., as New Head of Research and Development

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader in infection prevention product and service solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Yang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D). Dr. Yang will lead PDI's growing R&D organization focusing on innovative solutions that address the critical needs of today's healthcare, food safety, and public health markets as part of the company's mission to prevent infections, serve its customers and, ultimately, save lives.

"Michael brings a deep orientation to customer-inspired innovation and customer-valued technology solutions," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "As we continue to navigate the challenges of the current pandemic, PDI is even more focused on protecting the health of the customers and communities we serve. We are proud to strengthen PDI's R&D expertise with Michael's vast experience leading corporate technology strategy and new product portfolio development as we advance our growth strategy and rapidly respond to meet our customers' evolving needs."

Dr. Yang joins PDI after holding progressively responsible R&D leadership roles in leading global companies such as Cardiovascular Systems, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Labs / St. Jude Medical. He has also served as a consultant and advisor to several established and emerging medical technology firms expanding their product portfolios and advancing their product development programs and processes. Most recently, Dr. Yang was the Vice President, Global Product Development and Program Management Office, Specialty Surgical Division, a $1B+ division of Integra Life Sciences. Dr. Yang received a Bachelor of Science in materials physics and holds a Master of Science in physics and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Marquette University.

"Joining PDI at this crucial 'moment' for the infection prevention market provides an exciting challenge and a timely opportunity to leverage my extensive product development experience to help further enhance the company's portfolio and meet growing customer needs," said Dr. Yang. "PDI's commitment to customers and progressive approach to product and service innovation reinforce my enthusiasm for joining this unique infection prevention platform as it leads the fight against preventable infections in our communities."

PDI has been at the forefront of infection prevention since 1977 and has spearheaded the development of many of the industry's most important infection prevention solutions. Today, the company takes a multi-pronged approach to innovation including organic new product development, acquisitions and technology partnerships, and ongoing enhancements to its existing line of market-leading products and value-added services. This is evident with the recent product launches of the Profend® Nasal Decolonization Kit and Sani-Cloth® Prime Wipes, as well as the company's first germicidal sprays with Sani-Professional®, Sani-24® and Sani-Hypercide™ products. Last year, PDI expanded into capital equipment and related services with the acquisition of Tru-D® SmartUVC, a pioneer in the UVC disinfection industry and maker of the first UVC robot, adding valuable breadth to PDI's pandemic response efforts. PDI has also announced the positive results of testing its disinfectant products against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as part of its legacy of clinical leadership and trusted advice to its customers.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI operates three customer facility business units, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com for more information.

