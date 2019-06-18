PDI's Commitment to Volunteering and Service Continues on Eighth-Annual Be the Difference® Day

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions for its customers, hosted its eighth-annual Be The Difference® Day at its manufacturing facility in Orangeburg, NY. This company-wide initiative engages with local Rockland County charitable organizations, including People to People, Inc., Center for Safety and Change, and Meals on Wheels Rockland, through the assembly and distribution of non-perishable food packages and cleanliness kits.

Be The Difference Day has long-standing ties to Rockland County, with government formally recognizing the day in 2012 as an acknowledgement of PDI's history of social and economic support for the local community.

"Our PDI family has always been passionate about giving back, and it's so energizing to see our associates rallying around the Orangeburg manufacturing site to engage in this important annual event," said Zachary T. Julius, Chief Executive Officer, PDI. "We are honored to continue our partnerships with Rockland County organizations that create so much positive impact in the community."

PDI associates built over 2,100 hygiene kits from Clean The World that were distributed to People to People and Center for Safety and Change. PDI also supported Meals on Wheels through the assembly of over 1,000 "Blizzard Bags," non-perishable food packages that are delivered to the community's most vulnerable citizens when the organization's standard food deliveries are interrupted by inclement weather conditions and other emergencies.

"PDI has been a thoughtful and active partner in our efforts to help Rockland County's residents for years," said Diane Serratore, Executive Director, People to People, Inc. "We are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to the community."

This year's Be the Difference Day celebration follows the opening of PDI's new headquarters in Bergen County, NJ in February, expanding the company's presence in that location while continuing to operate its core manufacturing and in-bound supply chain center in Orangeburg, NY with approximately 650 employees. This growth and development offers the opportunity for PDI employees to give back in both locations through company-wide volunteering and community service initiatives.

About PDI: PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions: PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing.

