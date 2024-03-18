PDK Integration with Geokey Brings End-to-End Property Access Control

OMAHA, Neb., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geokey announced its strategic partnership with ProdataKey (PDK) , an innovative leader in access control hardware solutions. This partnership empowers property owners and operators to utilize Geokey's mobile-first access control platform with PDK's extensive Red Series door controllers to bolster building security and access management.

Geokey's hardware-agnostic solution gives operators the ability to control property access with a single app. An integrated software solution, Geokey brings seamless access to new developments and retrofit properties without requiring managed WiFi or readers.

PDK offers scalable hardware systems with maximum security, real-time updates, and remote comprehensive management. PDK's rapid growth has earned them a spot among the MountainWest Capital Network's list of the top Hundred fastest-growing companies .

"This offers a flexible and scalable solution to the market, a significant advancement for both companies. Our goal is increasing operational efficiency, and ultimately NOI, while creating safe living environments for residents. This partnership directly furthers that mission," said Geokey CEO Brandon Peterson.

"The integration of Geokey and ProdataKey is a pioneering integration poised to redefine access control in the multi-family space. Using these cutting-edge technologies together provides unparalleled security and business empowerment with a harmonized experience like never before," said PDK Vice President of Marketing, Brach Bengtzen.

Key components of the integration focus on the Geokey platform's compatibility with PDK's revolutionary Cloud Node and Red Series door controller line. The Red Series includes nine devices, offering a diverse catalog of hardware.

Geokey's integration includes PDK's Reader family, allowing properties to utilize Geokey's management platform with PDK's readers for a flexible solution that meets the needs of any property.

About Geokey

Geokey is a cutting-edge mobile access control platform that is revolutionizing the way multi-family and student housing owners and operators secure their access points. By taking a hardware-agnostic approach, properties can utilize multiple hardware manufacturers controlled under one cloud-based solution to fit their diverse and unique needs. Learn more about how Geokey is revolutionizing the access control industry at Geokey.com .

About ProdataKey

ProdataKey (PDK) is a leading innovator of networked cloud-based access control products and services. The company's PDK.io cloud platform allows for complete system management and control through any web-connected device, anywhere, anytime. PDK delivers an unparalleled user experience as well as the highest levels of security, safety, and data privacy. For more information, visit prodatakey.com .

SOURCE Geokey