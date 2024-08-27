PDO Feta Cheese Market to Reach $662.3 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

"Consumers are increasingly seeking genuine feta cheese that adheres to traditional production methods and geographical origins, ensuring the highest quality and authenticity. This trend is driven by a growth in awareness and appreciation for artisanal and region-specific food as well as a desire for healthier and more natural food options".

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pdo Feta Cheese Market by Source (Goat Milk and Sheep Milk), Packaging (Food Service and Retail), Application (Salads, Pastries, Sandwich, Pasta, Meat, Pizza, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Food Service, and Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the PDO feta cheese market was valued at $343.2 million in 2023 and is estimated to reach $662.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in popularity of cheese-based snacks significantly drives market demand for PDO feta cheese products. Consumers increasingly seek convenient and tasty snack options, and cheese-based snacks fulfill this desire with their rich flavors and nutritional benefits. Feta cheese, which is known for its tangy taste and crumbly texture, has become a favored ingredient in snack items such as stuffed peppers, cheese bites, and savory pastries. The surge in demand is fueled by the versatility of feta cheese, which can be easily incorporated into various snack recipes, appealing to a broad range of palates and dietary preferences. Furthermore, feta cheese is rich in essential nutrients, which significantly boosts its demand in the PDO feta cheese market. Feta cheese provides a high content of calcium that is crucial for bone health and is an excellent source of protein, which supports muscle maintenance and overall body function. Feta cheese is also lower in fat and calories compared to many other cheeses, which has made it a convenient option for those seeking healthier alternatives.

Report Coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $343.2 Million Market Size in 2033 $662.3 Million CAGR 6.8 % No. of Pages in Report 357 Segments Covered Source, Packaging, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Health Benefits Associated With PDO Feta Cheese Rise In The Popularity Of Cheese-Based Snacks Growth Of The Food Service Industry Opportunities Introduction Of Organic Feta Cheese Expansion Into New Geographic Markets Restraints Competition From Non-PDO Feta Cheese Products Limited Availability Of PDO-Certified Milk

Goat milk segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By source, the goat milk segment held the major share of the market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global PDO feta cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Traditionally PDO feta cheese was made with 30% goat's milk and 70% sheep's milk. Unlike others, feta cheese cannot be made with 100% goat milk, due to its high lactose content. Traditional goat's milk feta cheese contains a high level of phosphorus and calcium.

Sheep milk was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. The sheep's milk feta cheese is creamy, grainy, and soft in texture with a fat content of 21 g in every 100 g. It has a salty and sour flavor with a strong nutty aroma. The duration of the curing is at least three months, and the cheese is kept in a solution of brine.

Foodservice segment to retain its dominance by 2033.

By packaging, the foodservice segment held the major share of the market in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global PDO feta cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Streamlined packaging solutions such as portion-controlled packs or resealable containers not only minimize food waste but also optimize kitchen workflow by reducing preparation time and ensuring consistent portion sizes.

Retail was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. As consumers become more discerning about the food they consume, there is a growing preference for products with recognized certifications such as PDO, which guarantee the origin, production methods, and quality standards of the cheese.

Salads segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By application, the salad segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global PDO feta cheese market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Salads are beneficial for diabetic patients, and vegetable salads help to maintain a healthy weight. The increase in awareness about the benefits of salads in consumers is fueling the demand for feta cheese usage in salads. The food service industry is concentrating on bringing innovative salads with high nutritional values as global consumers are shifting toward healthy eating habits.

The pastries segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2023. Consumers are being forced to look for fast and easy food sources due to rapid urbanization, a rise in their disposable income, and hectic schedules. Pastries are an easy option for consumers to consume and satisfy their hunger with nutritious ingredients.

Foodservice to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the food service segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global PDO feta cheese market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in demand for various fast food from the leading food chains such as Burger King, KFC, Mcdonald's, and Domino's is anticipated to boost the demand for PDO feta cheese through the foodservice distribution channel. High consumption of pizzas, burgers, and pasta is the key factor that augments the growth of the feta cheese market.

The retail segment was the fastest-growing segment of the market in 2022. PDO feta cheese is expected to witness high demand, as it is used in the preparation of various regular dishes such as pasta, sandwiches & burgers, salad dressing, and topping, and is also consumed with wine or standalone in the household.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2033.

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the PDO feta cheese market. Europe is set to control the majority of the PDO feta cheese market. PDO Feta cheese is primarily manufactured in Greece and exported from European countries all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of European food culture is a major driver of the PDO feta cheese market's expansion.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region of the market in 2022. One of the major factors driving cheese market expansion in the Asia-Pacific area is the increased prevalence of Western culinary culture. In the future years, emerging nations such as China and India are expected to boost the global PDO feta cheese market.

Leading Market Players

Hotos SA

Kolios S.A.

Greek Dairy

Dodoni S.A.

Epirus S.A.

Mevgal S.A.

Olympus (Hellenic Dairies S.A.)

Bizios Dairy

CHRISTAKIS S.A.

Futura Foods, and INAXOS.

The report analyzes these key players in the global PDO feta cheese market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

