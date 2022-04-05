PDO Max® Continues to Successfully Earn Medical Device Single Audit Program Certification

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max, Inc., a leader in FDA cleared Polydioxanone (PDO) threads-in-cannula medical devices for non-surgical facial tissue repositioning, is proud to announce that their PDO device continues to comply with The Medical Device Single Audit Program – or MDSAP –certification.

A PDO thread "lift" is a minimally invasive procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) sutures placed in a cannula or needle that is inserted into sagging skin. It tightens and repositions the skin while encouraging new collagen production as the threads dissolve in 6-9 months. Most PDO thread procedures can be done in 30-60 minutes and the effects can last up to 2 years.

Being MDSAP certified means that your company has met the quality management standards of multiple, regulatory jurisdictions including those of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the United States. The FDA states on its website, "a global approach to auditing and monitoring the manufacturing of medical devices could improve their safety and oversight on an international scale."

PDO Max is also ISO-13485: 2016 certified, which means they have demonstrated their ability to provide medical devices under very rigorous quality expectations. ISO-13485: 2016 evaluates whether a company's Quality Management System is appropriate and effective while emphasizing the safety and efficacy of medical devices.

PDO Max is focused on quality management, safety, and training of its absorbable PDO threads-in-cannula. Just as they took the time to go through the rigorous FDA approval process (K190245), they took the time to participate in a global auditing certification to ensure they meet the highest safety and high-quality device standards on a global scale.

"At PDO Max, we don't cut corners, and we take the time to make sure we are doing everything the right and safe way so that medical practitioners can sleep at night knowing that our FDA cleared medical device that was placed in their patient's skin is safe, reliable, and effective," Giovanna McCarthy, CEO and Founder of PDO Max, states.

Among their safety certifications, the company and manufacturer are fully insured. The PDO threads are designed and manufactured by PDO Max, and every package is properly labeled with our branding, lot numbers, and QR code so that the company and the clinic can track the device being used in the event of a complication.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a female-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO MAX at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

