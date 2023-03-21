PD&R Quarterly Update: Housing First--April 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6, 2023, HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host a virtual PD&R Quarterly Update on Housing First, a service model that addresses homelessness by quickly getting individuals and households experiencing homelessness into housing without any preconditions or barriers. Opening remarks will be provided by Jeff Olivet from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. The event will feature two panel discussions: the first panel will highlight Housing First activities in Richmond, New Orleans, Houston, and Mississippi, and the second panel will do a deeper dive into the work being done in Seattle, Washington.

Update on U.S. Housing Market Conditions

Kevin Kane , Chief Housing Market Analyst, Economic Market Analysis Division, PD&R/HUD

Data Spotlight

Veronica Helms Garrison , Analyst, PD&R/HUD

Opening Remarks

Jeff Olivet , Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH)

Panel: Communities in Action

Moderator: Norm Suchar , Director, Office of Special Needs Assistance Programs at HUD

Kelly King Horne (she/her), Executive Director, Homeward

Martha J . Kegel , Executive Director, UNITY of Greater New Orleans

Kegel Ana Rausch , Vice President of Program Operations, Coalition for the Homeless of Houston / Harris County

Mary Simons , Executive Director and CEO, Open Doors Homeless Coalition

Panel: Housing First in Seattle Panel

Moderator: Margaret Salazar , HUD Regional Administrator, Region 10

David Canavan , Canavan Associates

David Canavan , Canavan Associates

Marc Dones (they/them), CEO, King County Regional Homelessness Authority

Marvin Futrell III (he/him), Director of Policy and Strategy, Washington State Lived Experience Coalition

LaMont Green (he/him), Lead Community Organizer/Co-Founder, WA State Lived Experience Coalition, and DEI Director at TAC (Technical Assistance Collaborative)

DEI TAC Felicia Salcedo (she/her), Executive Director, We Are In

We hope you can join PD&R for this discussion on Housing First. We also invite you to participate in the event via social media by following @HUDUSERnews. We'll be tagging our updates with #PDRUpdate.

Register here: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/event/quarterly-update-registration-April-2023.php

