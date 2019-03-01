PD&R Quarterly Update: Shaping HUD's Research: Kickoff Event - March 20, 2019

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) is preparing to gather stakeholder input on new developments, emerging opportunities, and important gaps in housing and community development research to inform the development of a new Research Roadmap. HUD's Research Roadmap is an evidence-building plan that guides the department's research efforts to ensure a vigorous stream of research that can strengthen housing and community development policy, investments, and outcomes.

To launch this effort, PD&R is hosting the Shaping HUD's Research: Kickoff Event on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Please join PD&R to share your ideas and hear a distinguished panel of policy experts discuss research needs related to: HUD's public and assisted housing programs, economic opportunity and wellbeing, housing finance and homeownership, and strengthening communities.

Please register either to attend the event in person at HUD's Brooke-Mondale Auditorium or to view the webcast on the event page here: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/event/Research-Roadmap.html.

More information on the Research Roadmap, including the Kickoff event and forums in which you can post research questions or present issues for HUD to consider, is available here: https://www.huduser.gov/portal/about/pdr_roadmap.html. You may also want to visit HUD User to learn more about HUD's Strategic Plan 2018-2022, HUD's programs, and the range of PD&R's evaluations and research.

Please send research questions for HUD to consider to HUDResearchRoadmap@huduser.gov or join the discussion forums at: https://www.huduser.gov/forums/research_roadmap.html. PD&R will be compiling questions and comments for this Roadmap update through May 31, 2019.

Contact:

HUD User

helpdesk@huduser.gov

1-800-245-2691

