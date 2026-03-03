PDS Health Celebrates Dental Assistants Recognition Week, Honoring Over 6,500 Team Members Nationwide

Recognizing the expertise and impact of dental assistants through expanded compensation, career development and education initiatives.

HENDERSON, Nev., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, joins the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA) in celebrating Dental Assistants Recognition Week (DARW), taking place March 1 – 7, 2026. As part of this year's recognition, PDS Health is highlighting continued investment in the people who serve in this essential role, including expanded compensation, leadership development, education benefits and a recent milestone for the PDS Health Foundation's Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship, which marks 10 years and $2 million invested in supporting future dental assistants.

Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health, with dental assistants from across the organization during a leadership development event in Irvine, Calif.

The week recognizes the dedication, expertise and essential contributions of dental assistants in delivering high-quality patient care and supporting efficient clinical operations. Across PDS Health, more than 6,500 dental assistants play a critical role in helping practices operate efficiently, supporting clinicians and creating a positive patient experience.

"Dental Assistants Recognition Week is an opportunity to recognize the professionals who help make extraordinary patient care possible every day," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, PDS Health Founder and CEO. "Dental assisting is a highly skilled profession, comparable to medical assistants and other allied health roles in patient interaction and clinical expertise. At PDS Health, we are committed to investing in their growth through continuing education, career development and meaningful support, and I hope to see continued momentum across the profession to expand opportunity and elevate the role of dental assistants."

"Our dental assistants help set the tone for every patient experience," said Rosalinda Olague, RDA, Director of Dental Assistant Programs and School Relations at PDS Health. "DARW is a time to celebrate their contribution to clinical excellence, teamwork and patient trust. We are committed to providing the training, mentorship and resources that help dental assistants grow their careers and lead with confidence."

That commitment includes support for the next generation of dental assistants through the PDS Health Foundation's Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship program. The program recently reached a major milestone, marking 10 years and $2 million invested in dental assistant education through tuition assistance, mentorship and hands-on training.

In addition, PDS Health supports its dental assistants through the following programs:

PDS Health University™

PDS Health dental assistants have access to industry-leading training and professional development. In 2025, dental assistants collectively completed more than 42,000 continuing education hours, supporting up-to-date clinical knowledge and ongoing skill development.

Lead Dental Assistant Development Program

This program provides structured pathways for dental assistants stepping into leadership roles. This year, the program is expanding to give more dental assistants access to mentorship, management training and practical tools to lead their teams. The organization's "Lead DA Charge" event provides hands-on leadership development, with hundreds of dental assistants participating across the country.

College Advancement Program

Education is central to PDS Health's commitment to its team. Through the PDS Health College Advancement Program, eligible team members, including dental assistants, receive 100% tuition coverage for undergraduate degrees, helping make it possible to pursue higher education while building a career in dental health care.

For more information about career opportunities for dental assistants at PDS Health, visit pdshealth.com.

