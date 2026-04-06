PDS Health Medical Names Brett Bingham President

Appointment supports next phase of growth as PDS Health advances integrated dental and medical care

HENDERSON, Nev., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, today announced that Brett Bingham, MHA, has been named president of PDS Health Medical™, the medical support organization within PDS Health that provides operational, clinical and technology infrastructure for a growing network of primary care practices. PDS Health Medical supports PDS Health's long-term vision to advance integrated dental and medical care, grounded in the belief that oral health is essential to overall health.

In this role, Bingham will lead the strategic direction and operational growth of PDS Health Medical as it expands access to primary care across existing and new markets. PDS Health Medical enables collaboration through shared systems and aligned clinical workflows, including integrated health records that allow primary care and oral health providers to view dental and medical health histories together. This supports more informed clinical coordination and earlier identification of health risks.

Bingham brings experience building and scaling physician enterprises across multi-market organizations, with a track record in network development, growth strategy and value-based care. Most recently, he served in senior leadership roles at Banner Health, where he helped expand network capabilities and strengthen alignment between clinical performance and sustainable operations.

"PDS Health Medical has built strong momentum, and we are excited to enter our next phase of growth," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Brett brings a combination of medical leadership experience and operational discipline that will be instrumental as we expand into new markets. Adding that experience now strengthens our ability to grow with consistency, support our clinical teams, and keep raising the bar on how dental and medical care work together across our organization."

"I'm honored to join PDS Health Medical," said Bingham. "In primary care, better decisions come from better visibility and stronger coordination. Bringing oral health and primary care teams closer together, supported by integrated health records, creates earlier insight and cleaner handoffs. That's the kind of coordination that changes outcomes, and I'm excited to help lead it."

Bingham succeeds Joe Feldsien, who has been instrumental in building the foundation of the business since its formation. Feldsien will work closely with Bingham as he steps into the role, supporting continued development and growth and helping ensure a smooth transition. He will also continue to lead key initiatives with PDS Health moving forward.

PDS Health Medical launched in 2024 and currently supports 14 primary care practices in Nevada and Arizona, with plans to expand into additional states. For more information about PDS Health Medical, visit pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health Medical

PDS Health Medical™ is the medical support organization within PDS Health® that provides operational, clinical and technology infrastructure for primary care practices. It advances integrated dental and medical care by enabling collaboration between primary care and oral health teams through shared systems and integrated health records, supporting earlier detection and better patient outcomes. Launched in 2024, PDS Health Medical supports 14 primary care practices in Nevada and Arizona, with plans to expand into additional states. Learn more at pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

SOURCE PDS Health