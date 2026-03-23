PDS Health Technologies Partners with University of the Pacific to Deploy Epic EHR Across Medical, Dental and Surgical Centers

First-of-its-kind academic deployment across medical, dental and ambulatory surgical settings advances dental-medical integration and revenue cycle performance

HENDERSON, Nev., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health Technologies™ announced today a formal partnership with University of the Pacific (Pacific) to implement its dental-optimized instance of Epic®, the nation's preeminent electronic health record (EHR) system, across the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry and Pacific Health Care Collaborative. This collaboration marks a milestone in health sciences education: Pacific will become the first dental school in the nation to implement PDS Health Technologies' specialized platform across dental, medical and a future ambulatory surgical center, creating a more integrated model for clinical education and care.

University of the Pacific and PDS Health Technologies™ are partnering to build a more integrated foundation for clinical education, patient care and operations across medical, dental and ambulatory surgical settings.

PDS Health Technologies will deliver a unified platform across Pacific's San Francisco and Sacramento campuses, bringing multiple care settings onto the same patient record. The result is a more integrated environment for patients, students and clinicians, with stronger visibility across care settings and a more complete view of health information.

"This partnership reflects a shared belief that oral health must be more meaningfully integrated with overall health," said Preston Raulerson, president of PDS Health Technologies. "By bringing medical, dental and future surgical care settings onto the same patient record, University of the Pacific is advancing dental-medical integration in a way that strengthens both education and patient care. We are proud to support that vision with a proven instance of Epic optimized for dentistry and backed by real-world clinical and operational performance."

Dr. Elisa Chávez, interim dean at the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, said, "Integrating PDS Health Technologies' instance of Epic into our clinical and academic environments across three distinct care settings is a transformative step. This implementation allows our students to practice true interdisciplinary care and prepares our graduates for a future where oral health is recognized as an indispensable component of primary care."

At the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, the platform will help extend classroom instruction into the clinical setting in a more meaningful way. With access to more complete patient information and real-time interoperability, students and faculty will be better positioned to support interdisciplinary collaboration, strengthen referral coordination and apply the principles of dental-medical integration in real clinical environments.

"This partnership allows us to modernize our clinical technology architecture around a single, interoperable EHR," said Raybel Ramos, associate dean of information technology at the Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry. "PDS Health Technologies' dental-optimized Epic instance gives us the performance, security, and scalability needed to support complex academic and clinical workflows while ensuring that data flows seamlessly across care settings. It's a critical step in building a future-ready digital ecosystem for our students and clinicians."

This strategic collaboration also establishes a stronger model for academic health environments, where education, clinical care and operations are aligned on a single foundation. Together, PDS Health Technologies and Pacific are building infrastructure that supports the current patient experience while laying the groundwork for future advancement in clinical research, data insights and integrated care delivery.

In addition to the Epic implementation, PDS Health Technologies will provide its revenue cycle managed services to help align clinical and operational performance across Pacific's care settings. This support is designed to strengthen operational workflows, improve financial performance, and help create a more integrated academic and clinical environment.

The PDS Health Technologies platform is distinguished by its superior clinical performance, revenue cycle alignment, and robust, real-time interoperability with comprehensive health records. Supporting over 14 million unique patients, it represents the most rigorously tested and widely adopted dental-optimized instance of Epic in the world. This high-performance infrastructure currently serves as the technological backbone for multiple academic institutions and multi-state healthcare organizations, across more than 1,250 sites of care.

For more information, visit pdshealthtechnologies.com.

About PDS Health Technologies

PDS Health Technologies™ delivers scalable health technology, revenue cycle services, consulting and operations management for dental and medical organizations advancing integrated, connected care. Its dental-optimized performance platform aligns workflows, interoperability, data analytics and patient experience to unite care teams, streamline documentation and strengthen operational and financial performance. In addition to our performance platform and revenue cycle management services, the business provides staffing and advisory services to help partners optimize their technology, elevate patient and provider experience, and improve overall performance. For more information, visit pdshealthtechnologies.com.

About University of the Pacific

Founded in 1851, Pacific is California's first and oldest university. The Northern California school, with nearly 7,000 students in more than 130 academic programs across campuses in Stockton, Sacramento and San Francisco, is ranked in the Top 100 of American colleges and universities by The Wall Street Journal.

The hallmark of a Pacific education is immersive learning, one-on-one relationships with faculty and advisors and experiential learning opportunities on and off our campuses. Pacific ranks No. 36 in social mobility nationally and is in the Top 2% in career earnings. Pacific also is the nation's top private university that is designated by the U.S. Department of Education as both a Hispanic-Serving Institution and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution. It is ranked No. 4 for "Best Value" among all California schools. Learn more at pacific.edu.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

Epic® is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE PDS Health