PDS Health's Smile Generation Serve Day Enhances Health Outcomes Nationwide by Expanding Access to Essential Dental Care

"By increasing access to essential oral health services through initiatives like Smile Generation Serve Day, PDS Health is addressing one of the most significant barriers to care in the U.S." Post this

Oral health is a critical component of overall health, with research showing that poor oral health, particularly conditions like periodontal (gum) disease, can increase the risk of serious health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, and adverse pregnancy outcomes — a relationship known as the Mouth-Body Connection®. Despite this, over 68 million Americans face significant barriers to accessing dental care, often due to lack of coverage and high out-of-pocket costs. By providing care through Smile Generation Serve Day, PDS Health practices help underserved communities get the essential dental services they need, lowering the risk of serious health issues and helping to reduce potential future healthcare costs.

This year's Smile Generation Serve Day resulted in over $16.5 million in donated dental services provided to patients across the U.S., setting a new record and surpassing last year's $10.4 million total. In addition to dental care, PDS Health team members engaged in community outreach projects such as assembling hygiene kits, harvesting produce, preparing school supplies, donating blood, serving at food banks, and engaging in park beautification and beach cleanups, contributing over 87,000 hours of volunteer service. Since its inception in 2011, the event has provided over $74 million in dental services to more than 35,000 patients and contributed over 495,000 hours of volunteer efforts in communities throughout the country.

"Smile Generation Serve Day highlights the essential role of oral health in improving overall health," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "Each year, we see the profound impact this day has on the patients who receive care and on the clinicians and volunteers who generously give their time. By coming together, we not only improve the health of others but also strengthen our shared commitment to service. Service changes hearts and minds, inspiring us all to drive positive change, build healthier, happier communities and continue making a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve."

Patients treated during Smile Generation Serve Day include those referred by PDS Health team members and current patients in need of additional care, and those connected through non-profit organizations. This year's event saw collaboration with several non-profit organizations, including After Innocence, Empowered Network, Hire Heroes USA, Project 150, Special Olympics, and The Boyce L. Ansley School. These partnerships help extend vital care to populations facing significant barriers to accessing dental services. For example, since 2018, After Innocence has worked with PDS Health dental practices, enabling more than 300 exonerees to receive donated dental care on Smile Generation Serve Day. This year alone, over 70 After Innocence clients received services across 16 states, contributing to a cumulative total of more than $1 million in donated dental care for these patients since the partnership began.

"I am so appreciative of the dental work I received today," said Glenn Boyd, a Los Angeles resident and client of After Innocence. "It's such an honor to be part of a program that provides free dental care to people like me who were wrongfully incarcerated. I think I've found my 'dental home' now. Thank you!"

By increasing access to essential oral health services through initiatives like Smile Generation Serve Day, PDS Health is addressing one of the most significant barriers to care in the U.S. The impact of this annual event continues to grow, demonstrating the power of community and collaboration in improving health outcomes for underserved populations nationwide. To learn more, visit pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health™ continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health, visit pdshealth.com.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About After Innocence

After Innocence is a non-profit organization that provides free assistance to America's exonerees - people released from prison after having been incarcerated for crimes they did not commit. Based in Oakland, California, After Innocence serves more than 800 exonerees nationwide, the majority of whom did not receive consistent re-entry help or meaningful compensation for the time they lost. For more information, visit us at after-innocence.org.

SOURCE PDS Health