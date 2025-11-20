PDS Health Raises Over $1 Million to Expand Access to Special Care Dentistry

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health®, a leading integrated healthcare support organization, announced that two 2025 fundraising campaigns raised more than $1 million in support of the PDS Health Foundation™. The funds will help expand access to special care dentistry for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The total sets a new fundraising record for this campaign initiative and reflects PDS Health's ongoing commitment to improving outcomes by addressing disparities in access, education, and training in oral health care.

Team members from Riverside Modern Dentistry, the top fundraising dental practice for the 2025 Smile for Special Needs campaign, helped raise more than $23,000. PDS Health team members in Oregon participated in the Stroll for Special Needs 5K to support the PDS Health Foundation’s special care dentistry program.

PDS Health worked alongside the independent dental and primary care practices it supports across 24 states to advance this initiative. The collaboration raised funds through two cornerstone campaigns:

Smile for Special Needs, a two-month-long in-practice fundraising effort that generated more than $900,000

Stroll for Special Needs, an annual 5K that encourages participants to walk, run, or roll in support of the cause, which raised more than $148,000 with more than 640 participants across the country

One in four adults in the U.S. lives with a disability. Among adults with intellectual, acquired, or developmental disabilities, the prevalence of periodontal disease ranges from 56 to 92%, and up to 72% experience tooth loss, according to the Journal of the American Dental Association. Providing compassionate and regular oral care to patients with special needs is important, given the strong connection between poor oral health and systemic conditions such as stroke, diabetes, heart disease and Alzheimer's disease.

However, most dental students receive little to no formal training on how to care for patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities. As a result, many individuals, especially those with anxiety or sensory sensitivities, go without necessary care for years.

The PDS Health Foundation is addressing these challenges by expanding access to care through the Dentists for Special Needs practice in Phoenix, Arizona, and advancing clinical training opportunities for current and future oral health professionals. This includes hands-on rotations for dental and dental hygiene students, continuing education for the more than 17,000 PDS Health clinicians, and immersion experiences that equip care teams to better serve patients with disabilities.

The Foundation also produces and distributes Smile Kits and other sensory-friendly tools to help create more comfortable and inclusive care environments. These efforts are designed to ensure that patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities can find a dental home that is equipped to meet their needs with compassion, expertise and consistency.

"The success of these campaigns is a testament to the commitment of PDS Health team members, who go above and beyond to support better access to care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Michael Le, Executive Director of the PDS Health Foundation. "These funds will support clinical rotations for dental students, immersion programs for clinical teams, and the production of tools to help patients with sensory sensitivities feel safe and supported. Thanks to the generosity of the individuals who contributed and the dedication of participating care teams, we are helping ensure that all patients, regardless of ability, can access quality dental care that supports their overall health."

Riverside Modern Dentistry in Riverside, Calif., was the top fundraising practice during the Smile for Special Needs campaign, raising more than $23,000.

"Smile for Special Needs holds a special place in our hearts," said Jennifer Corral, Operations Manager at Riverside Modern Dentistry. "We believe every patient deserves access to quality dental care. Supporting this cause allows our team to make a meaningful difference for those who need it most."

As part of its long-term vision, PDS Health and the PDS Health Foundation remain focused on building a more inclusive oral healthcare system that strengthens the provider pipeline, reduces barriers to care, and helps create healthier, happier patients.

To learn more about the PDS Health Foundation's work, visit pdsfoundation.org.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health, visit pdshealth.com.

About PDS Health Foundation

The PDS Health Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally and internationally. The PDS Health Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities it serves as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Health Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Health Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.org.

