PDT Architects is Now CHA Architecture, P.C.

ALBANY, N.Y., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service consulting engineering firm, announces its affiliate, PDT Architects, has rebranded as CHA Architecture. CHA's award-winning, full-service architecture arm has also launched a new website at www.chaarchitecture.com.

PDT Architects was acquired by CHA Consulting, Inc. in 2017. The name change and rebranding is intended to further reinforce to the market the full-service capabilities CHA can now offer to our clients. This branding change completes the full integration of the companies and aligns the architecture studio with the CHA brand. CHA Architecture's highly creative staff will continue to serve its clients with excellent design services, and will also offer the resources of a large, full-service engineering firm to meet its clients' many needs.

"Our team is inspired by our new name and redesigned website," said Brian Curley, CHA Architecture's lead. "This branding and alignment with CHA will support our team's approach to serving clients with extensive resources from across all of CHA and throughout CHA's entire geographic footprint."

"Branding our outstanding architecture team under CHA reaffirms our aspiration to elate our clients by offering them a truly one-stop-shop for all their design needs," said Michael Carroll, CHA President and CEO. "Under our stronger, united brand and integrated service portfolio, we will continue to responsibly improve the world we live in."

"The rebranding of our architecture organization to fully integrate with CHA provides clarity to the market that we are one team united in our commitment to providing quality services that aim to exceed our clients' expectations," said Chief Strategy Officer Jim Stephenson.

CHA Architecture's new website was redesigned to showcase CHA's focus on architecture and its talented staff and their passion for great design that improves the built environment. The new website includes resources for clients and potential clients, including photos of many of the buildings and spaces the team has designed. The website also provides information about career opportunities available at CHA Architecture and throughout all of CHA.

CHA Architecture specializes in the design of sustainable, high performance buildings in the education, health care, multi-family housing, office/corporate, state/municipal and historic preservation sectors. Founded in Portland, Maine in 1977 as Portland Design Team and later known as PDT Architects, CHA Architecture has built its core practice around the idea of creative discovery and continuous learning blended with the science and technology of the built environment. For more information, visit www.chaarchitecture.com.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, Wolverton & Associates, and Daedalus Projects, Inc. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

