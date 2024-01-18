PDX Jazz Announces Exciting Additions and Headliners for the 2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival

Featuring New Local Talent, Renowned Jazz Masters and Conversations, and Diverse Free Community Events

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDX Jazz, the largest organization presenting jazz performances and associated educational programming in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce significant additions to the 2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival lineup. The festival, running from February 16 through March 2, 2024, highlights both legendary jazz figures and emerging local talent, promising a diverse and enriching experience.

This year's festival showcases a stunning lineup of NEA Jazz Masters, GRAMMY® Award-Winners and artists who are driving the evolution of jazz such as Jon Batiste, Dianne Reeves, Nicholas Payton, Sudan Archives, Bob James, Lee Ritenour, Louis Cole, Shabaka, John Patitucci, Julian Lage, Kamaal Williams, Bassekou Kouyate, Vieux Farka Touré, Theo Croker, Kassa Overall, Keyon Harrold, Sullivan Fortner, Mary Halvorson, Yotam Silberstein, Genevieve Artadi, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson, Nicole Glover, Nicole McCabe, Hailey Niswanger and Eldon T Jones.

The event also introduces ticketed shows with artists such as Braxton Cook, Marco Benevento, Stella Cole, Ronnie Foster, Stephan Crump, Melanie Charles, Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, Caroline Davis, and Carrtoons.

The festival is closely intertwined with the Portland community, offering a wide range of events, many of which are free to the public. This includes performances by both esteemed local jazz artists and distinguished visiting musicians. These events take place across various partnered locations throughout the city, encompassing hotels, unique venues, and colleges, making jazz accessible and enjoyable for all. Headline show appearances feature notable local artists such as Dan Balmer, Tyrone Hendrix, Lo Steele, Mel Brown b3 Organ Group, greaterkind, Cyrus Nabipoor, Threedom, DoubleDash and Ryan Meagher.

The festival will also feature the world premiere of a PDX Jazz commissioned piece, "The Age of Influence," by the Shaun Keylock Company with music by Methods Body, marking the debut of jazz-inspired dance at the festival. Furthermore, the community-focused event "A Binding Truth" film screening at McMenamins Kennedy School Theater, accompanied by a jazz conversation with Portland resident Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick and director-producer Louise Woehrle, offers a profound exploration of America's racial history and a path toward healing.

Moderating the festival's jazz conversations is Ashley Kahn, a renowned music historian, journalist, and author known for his expertise on jazz and its history. Kahn's works, including acclaimed books on John Coltrane and Miles Davis, have established him as a leading voice in jazz scholarship. His involvement promises insightful and engaging discussions, adding a unique educational component to the festival.

This year's conversations include a multimedia presentation by Kahn on John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," a conversation and audience Q&A with Julian Lage and Dan Balmer, and a pre-performance discussion with Theo Croker and Kassa Overall.

Chris Doss, PDX Jazz Executive Director, emphasizes the festival's commitment to exploring the full realm of jazz: "Pushing the boundaries and exploring the entire realm of jazz is a key element of the Portland Jazz Festival. This year, we're thrilled to expand our offerings with both renowned jazz masters and the exciting new voices of Portland's local artists."

About PDX Jazz:
PDX Jazz is a non-profit cultural arts organization dedicated to curating jazz in Portland, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest. Committed to nurturing jazz artists and audiences, PDX Jazz organizes the annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, a series of concerts, and numerous educational initiatives to celebrate and promote the art form's evolving legacy.

[CONTACT INFORMATION]

For further information and tickets, visit pdxjazz.org and follow @pdxjazz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube using hashtags #portlandjazzfestival #pdxjazz.

Media Contact: Cassie Courtney, Marketing Manager

SOURCE PDX Jazz

