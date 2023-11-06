THE 2024 BIAMP PORTLAND JAZZ FESTIVAL ON SALE NOVEMBER 17TH

*GRAMMY® Award Winners Jon Batiste, Dianne Reeves, Nicholas Payton, Bob James, Lee Ritenour, John Patitucci, and Sullivan Fortner take the stage at the 2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival*

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival – Friday, February 16 through Saturday, March 2 includes artists spanning the full breadth of jazz. Artists who are driving the evolution of jazz figure prominently alongside NEA Jazz Masters and GRAMMY® Award-Winners.

The Festival, which takes place across Portland, Oregon for a two-week music extravaganza features performances by Jon Batiste, Dianne Reeves, Nicholas Payton, Sudan Archives, Bob James, Lee Ritenour, Louis Cole, Shabaka, John Patitucci, Julian Lage, Kamaal Williams, Bassekou Kouyate, Vieux Farka Touré, Theo Croker, Kassa Overall, Melanie Charles, Keyon Harrold, Sullivan Fortner, Mary Halvorson, Yotam Silberstein with Billy Hart, Genevieve Artadi, Corey Harris, Cedric Watson, Carrtoons, Nicole Glover, Nicole McCabe, Hailey Niswanger, Eldon T Jones, and Dan Balmer.

PDX Jazz Executive Director, Chris Doss states "pushing the boundaries and exploring the entire realm of jazz is a key element of the Portland Jazz Festival. Towards this aim, jazz inspired dance makes its Festival debut at the 2024 Portland Jazz Festival with the world premiere of a PDX Jazz commissioned piece, A History of Demise, featuring Shaun Keylock Company with music by Methods Body".

