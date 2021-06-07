Pea Starch Market Size Worth $150.7 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 7.2%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pea starch market size is expected to reach USD 150.7 million by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 7.2% From 2021 – 2028. The growing adoption of pea starch in ethanol production is one of the key factors that drive market growth. In addition to this, increasing application of the ingredient in different end-use industries propels its demand. The rising use of this substance for pet food preparation, especially in developed countries, fosters market growth. Moreover, the growing spending capacity of consumers due to increasing disposable income will eventually contribute to the market growth.

Key Highlights of Pea Starch Market

Based on product , the organic pea starch segment is holding a dominant position in the market, owing to growing consumer preference for it as a result of rising consumer concerns about the negative impact on human health due to chemicals, hormones, pesticides, and other modified products .

, is holding a dominant position in the market, as a result of on human health . In terms of application , the gelling segment contributed to the higher revenue share and is anticipated to add more share during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to its increasing usage in the making of syrups, puddings, and desserts .

, contributed to the higher revenue share and is anticipated to add more share during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed . Based on end-use, food and beverage is the leading industry where pea starch finds a wide range of applications, owing to its properties and various benefits. The huge demand for pea starch in pet food applications is a major contributor to this segment's growth.

The population in the region is gradually moving from traditional food groups to a range of healthier food options and is willing to spend more on food that offers high nutritional value. With increasing consciousness regarding diet and lifestyle among youth, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Regional Development

North America has dominated the global pea starch market for the last several years and is projected to garner higher growth over the forecast period. A rapid rate of urbanization, a major shift in consumer preference towards nutritional foods, and growing demand for plant-based ingredients are attributing to the substantial market growth in this region. In the Asia Pacific, the market accounted for the largest revenue share followed by the Europe region. Increasing consumption of starch sauces, noodles, and soup is one of the major factors driving the regional market growth.

Competitive Outlook

The market for pea starch is becoming fragmented and competitive as companies are taking strategic moves such as acquisitions, alliances, mergers, and capital extensions. Some of the prominent players operating in the pea starch market are Parrish and Heimbecker, Ltd., Axiom Foods, Inc., Dakota Dry Bean, Puris Foods, Vestkorn Milling AS, Roquette Freres, Meelunie B.V., AGT Food and Ingredients, Shandong Jianyuan Group, Emsland Group, Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warconing SA, Felleskjøpet Rogaland Agder, and the Scoular Company. Companies are focusing on the expansion of production facilities to meet continuously rising demand.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Ingredient Producer and Supplier Company

Ingredient Producer and Supplier Company Demand Side: Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Sector, Textile Industry

Food & Beverages Industry, Pharmaceutical Sector, Textile Industry Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the pea starch market report on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Pea Starch Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Organic Pea Starch

Traditional Pea Starch

Pea Starch Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gelling

Film Foaming

Binding and Thickening

Texturizing

Others

Pea Starch End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

Pea Starch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



RoMEA

