Peabody Energy Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Peabody Energy (BTU)

Peabody Energy guided investors toward a 3.5 million ton production target for its Centurion mine in 2026 while internal startup delays and surging diesel costs were already undermining that outlook.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shareholders who purchased stock based on the company's forward guidance for 2026 and suffered losses may have legal rights. On the company's Q4 2025 earnings call on February 5, 2026, President and CEO James C. Grech told investors that the Centurion mine would "deliver 3.5 million tons in 2026" and was "well ahead of its original schedule." Weeks later, Q1 2026 results revealed a $32.4 million net loss, a delayed Centurion startup, and materially higher diesel-fuel operating costs.

Shareholders who lost money on BTU are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The gap between what management projected and what actually materialized was stark. On February 5, 2026, Mr. Grech described visiting the Centurion site and watching the team install "the very last shield" in advance of longwall mining. Mr. Spurbeck reinforced the narrative, telling investors that "Seaborne met volumes are projected to increase... with the start of longwall production at Centurion." Neither executive disclosed that diesel-fuel costs were rising sharply or that the mine's production timeline was at risk.

When Q1 2026 earnings landed, the company reported a net loss of $32.4 million and a decline in adjusted EBITDA. The Centurion mine startup had been delayed, and higher diesel costs -- identified internally as a primary margin headwind -- had not been flagged in the February call. The 3.5 million ton target for 2026 was likely no longer achievable on the original timeline.

If you purchased Peabody Energy shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the BTU Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Peabody Energy made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Centurion mine's production timeline and the company's cost outlook for 2026. CEO James C. Grech stated the mine was "well ahead of its original schedule" and would produce 3.5 million tons in 2026. CFO Mark A. Spurbeck projected costs "consistent with 2025 levels." Weeks later, Q1 2026 results showed a delayed startup, surging diesel costs, and a $32.4 million net loss.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the BTU investigation? A: Investors who purchased BTU stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do BTU investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my BTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought BTU and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP