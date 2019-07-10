Peabody to announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 31.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada (888) 312-3049

Australia 1800 849 976

United Kingdom 0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. Peabody offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

