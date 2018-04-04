ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, April 25.
Participants may access the call using the following phone numbers:
U.S. and Canada (888) 312-3049
Australia 1800 849 976
United Kingdom 0808 238 9907
For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.
The call, replay and other investor data will also be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.
Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. The company offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, customer focus, leadership, people, excellence, integrity and sustainability. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.
Contact:
Stephanie Weiler
314.342.7900
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peabody-to-announce-results-for-the-quarter-ended-march-31-2018-300624353.html
SOURCE Peabody
