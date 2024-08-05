Peace, Liberty and Postage Stamps

What: Sept. 5, 1774, marked a turning point in the lead-up to the American Revolution as the First Continental Congress convened at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the compact, the U.S. Postal Service will release First Continental Congress, 1774, a Forever stamp commemorating the gathering and its place in our nation's history.





The first-day-of-issue event for the First Continental Congress, 1774, stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #FirstContinentalCongressStamp.



Who: The Honorable Roman Martinez IV, chairman, U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors





Michael Norris, executive director, Carpenters' Hall



When: Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. ET



Where: Carpenters' Hall

320 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/firstcontinentalcongress.



Background: The formation of the First Continental Congress was one of the first indications that a new government — and ultimately, a new nation — was emerging. Participation in the compact by the Colonies laid the groundwork for what would become democracy as we know it.









The new Forever stamp will honor the 56 delegates from 12 Colonies who joined together to advocate for equality, eventually earning our nation's independence.





The stamp art, evocative of the U.S. flag, is dominated by a vertical blue band bordered on either side by white stripes. Text at the top of the band reads: "12 COLONIES UNITE IN PROTEST." The center features the congress's plea to King George III: "We ask but for Peace, Liberty and Safety." The title of the stamp — "FIRST CONTINENTAL CONGRESS, 1774" — appears at the bottom. A red stripe with 12 white stars representing the number of Colonies that participated in the Congress delineates the left side.





Antonio Alcalá served as art director, designer and typographer for this stamp.





The First Continental Congress, 1774, stamp will be issued in panes of 20. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, First Day of Issue Ceremonies and stamp inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Contact: Martha Johnson

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service