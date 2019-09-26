Peace Pole Dedication at Shaklee Corporation

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee Corporation installed a Peace Pole, a prominent international symbol and monument to peace, at their global headquarters in Pleasanton, CA. A dedication ceremony took place on Thursday, September 19 to commemorate International Day of Peace and during the Shaklee New Directors Conference, where members of the Shaklee Family were recognized for their contributions in helping their communities create healthier lives.

Shaklee Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Barnett, with Fumi Johns Stewart. Veteran Danny Garcia along with Shaklee Family members participated in the Peace Pole dedication.

Peace Poles are crafted by May Peace Prevail on Earth International, an inclusive, all embracing nonprofit organization associated with the Department of Public Information at the United Nations. Their grassroots global movement aims to bring people of various cultures, faith traditions, and political ideals together as one united heart and mind.

May Peace Prevail on Earth International Executive Director, Fumi Johns Stewart explains that "Planting a Peace Pole is a way of spurring people to inspire, awaken, and uplift the human consciousness around the world. It is very fitting to have a Peace Pole awarded to Shaklee, a company's whose mission is to give people the opportunity to live a life of energy, meaning, and purpose."

Fumi along with veteran and peace activist, Danny Garcia, presented the Peace Pole to Shaklee Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Barnett.

About Shaklee

Since its inception, Shaklee Corporation has combined breakthrough scientific research with pure, safe, and proven ingredients to develop the world's most cutting-edge and life-enhancing health products. Founded by Dr. Forrest C. Shaklee, who developed the first multivitamin in the U.S. 100 years ago, Shaklee is a leading health and wellness company with a long history of pioneering advances in nutritional science. Shaklee products are backed by over 135 clinical studies, published papers, and scientific presentations that show they make a difference in your health. Shaklee is one of the most well-established names in the nutritional supplement and direct selling industries with over 2 million members worldwide.

SOURCE Shaklee Corporation

Related Links

http://www.shaklee.com

