"Peace Shines on Sin City"

The festival filled the Marquee Ballroom at the MGM Grand. People from all walks of life stood united under the banner of peace and unity, singing, dancing and enjoying the high spirit together from beginning to end. The audience was deeply moved by the inspirational message given by the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

"Bishop Noel Jones opened my heart, and then Dr. Moon stole it," shared one audience member.

Prophet Samuel Radebe from the Revelation Church of God in South Africa gave an opening prayer, advising everyone to trust in God and unite for world peace. "This afternoon, we pray for peace and true unity in all nations," he said.

Bishop Noel Jones, renowned pastor of the City of Refuge church in Los Angeles, introduced the Mother of Peace, preaching about Dr. Moon's greatest joy as serving God through sharing the Marriage Blessing Rededication Ceremony with the world.

Dr. Moon entered the stage hand-in-hand with Bishop Noel Jones as she was welcomed to the podium with reverent cheers, delivering the keynote message about America being "the shining representative of Christianity and democracy."

"America is in the position to create change," Dr. Moon said. "The time has come to welcome God as the true owner. This is the key for Earth to be healed."

A 22-piece orchestra accompanied the program starring Grammy award-winning Gospel star Hezekiah Walker, Grammy-winning Christian and Country favorite Jason Crabb, Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer Kim Burrell, Stellar Award-winning singer Tasha Page Lockhart, Latina Gospel artist Joann Rosario Condrey and a 500-Voice Choir made up of local singers from across Nevada under the direction of Emmy award-winning producer A. Curtis Farrow.

The festival was a joint project of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU), an organization striving to establish peace and unity among all people, and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC), a coalition of faith leaders working beyond denomination to strengthen marriages and families.

