Peace Starts with Me: Peace & Blessing

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) USA and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC) will be co-hosting a virtual inspirational event to offer Peace & Blessing as we ease out of the most stressful time of our lives. Featuring performances by Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, JoAnn Rosario Condrey, Israel Houghton, and Deitrick Haddon. Inspirational messages by Bishop Noel Jones of the City of Refuge Church in Los Angeles, California and the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon of FFWPU.

Where:

Live stream on PeaceStartsWithMe.com

When:

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Program 6PM - 7PM EDT

Misc:

Please contact Ron Lucas or Nancy Jubb for any media inquiries.

CONTACT:

Family Fed USA

Nancy Jubb

212-997-0057

[email protected]

Irving Street Rep

Ron Lucas

973-643-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification