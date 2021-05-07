Peace Starts With Me: Peace & Blessing Virtual Celebration June 5, 2021 at 6PM (EDT)

Let the Blessing revive your life, revive your family, revive the world. Tweet this

The Marriage Blessing is a worldwide tradition where couples dedicate, or re-dedicate, their marriage to a greater purpose and God. In response to the breakdown of traditional marriage, the Marriage Blessing offers a way to build a world of stronger marriages and healthier families. Rededicate, celebrate and receive the anointing of God upon your couple and family.

The Peace Starts With Me rallies gather thousands of people from a wide variety of national, racial, and religious backgrounds to stand united for peace.

Co-sponsored by Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) and the American Clergy Leadership Conference (ACLC), the Peace Starts With Me rallies have been an enormous success since their inception in 2017 at Madison Square Garden featuring Hezekiah Walker. The second stop on the tour was Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York with Grammy award winner Yolanda Adams and Citizen Way. The third stop was in Los Angeles at the City of Refuge mega church home of Bishop Noel Jones, and in June 2019 the Peace Starts with Me Rally took MGM Grand in Las Vegas by storm. Newark saw the fourth stop, with a stellar performance by vocal legend Dionne Warwick. 2020 brought the rally stadium experience to the small screen, connecting hundreds of thousands more together in a time of isolation. At every Rally, the thousands in attendance were treated to a keynote address by the Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon.

This is an event you don't want to miss! For more information, go to www.peacestartswithme.com .

BISHOP HEZEKIAH WALKER

Bishop Hezekiah Walker has two Grammy Awards, as well as numerous Stellar, Dove, Vision, Soul Train, and Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) Awards. Hezekiah was recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, continuing to uplift the masses from far and wide with inspirational songs that focus on maintaining faith and overcoming life's daunting moments. Hezekiah actively pastors the thriving Love Fellowship Church, which he founded in his native Brooklyn, New York.

YOLANDA ADAMS

After twelve albums, five Grammys and performing for several U.S. presidents, she still wows audiences all over the world, ever since her 1988 debut album, "Just As I Am." Yolanda Adams is renowned for pioneering the blend of modern gospel music infused with soul and jazz. In addition to being a gospel superstar, she has reigned on radio airwaves for more than ten years as the host of her own show, "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show," which has been heard in over sixty markets nationally.

KIM BURRELL

Pastor Kim Burrell is a Grammy Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning singer known for her dynamic, distinctive and captivating voice. Her passion is for ministry and music. A native of Houston, Kim has performed in notable venues and ministries around the world. Her prayer is that she would be used as a vessel of change; that her spirit-filled singing and preaching will touch the lives of many.

JOANN ROSARIO CONDREY

was first introduced to gospel audiences by Fred Hammond with her debut album More More More. Since then, Joann has become a wife, mother, international bilingual worship leader, and pastor. Joann pastors RainFire Church in Douglasville Georgia with her husband, Cory "Coco Brother" Condrey, and is passionate about helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus.

DR. HAK JA HAN MOON

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, affectionately known as the Mother of Peace has been on a worldwide "Peace Starts With Me" speaking tour for the past three years, calling every individual to become a co-creator of a lasting peaceful world, starting with themselves. The heart and soul of Dr. Moon's and her late husband Rev. Sun Myung Moon's lifelong ministry, spanning more than 50 years, is the ideal of the family as the cornerstone of world peace.

BISHOP NOEL JONES

For nearly 40 years, Bishop Noel Jones has challenged us through his messages. A theologian and scholar who has been labeled "eclectic, a maverick, and a preacher's preacher", he is known for thinking outside the box and forcing us to think beyond traditional views of God and spirituality. Never being one to shy away from controversy, his propensity to be transparent has often forced us to confront the trepidations and apprehensions of our own lives. He pastors The City of Refuge, with a membership of 20,000, has integrated programs that speak to the needs of people in all walks of life. Bishop Jones can currently be seen on The Word Channel on Sunday evenings.

