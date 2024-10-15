Peach State Health Plan and Centene Foundation Announce $100,000 Donation to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts in Georgia

Donation will aid community-based organizations in regions heavily impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach State Health Plan, a care management organization serving Georgians through diverse health insurance solutions and Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced $100,000 in donations to support hurricane relief efforts in Georgia following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The contributions will be disbursed to the Georgia Primary Care Association, the National Council on Independent Living, United Way of Southwest Georgia, United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Southern Healthcare Collaboration Inc. and several faith-based organizations across Georgia.

"Peach State Health Plan's mission is, 'Here for you. Here for Georgia.' With hundreds of employees across this state, we know that in times like these, neighbors help neighbors," said Wade Rakes, chairman and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "We are honored to fund these tremendous local community organizations that are bringing care to those who need it most."

With this funding, the recipient organizations will build on their existing efforts to provide essential goods and services to the communities most heavily impacted by the recent hurricanes. The response efforts will include the distribution of emergency food, water and shelter supplies, provision of medical care and mental health resources, transportation for displaced individuals and families, housing and infrastructure rebuilding and more.

For more information about Peach State Health Plan's hurricane relief efforts, please visit pshpgeorgia.com.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a care management organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a Centene company, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshpgeorgia.com .

About Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation ("the Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website .

SOURCE Peach State Health Plan