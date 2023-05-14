Peach State Health Plan and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bailey Celebrate Folkston Families for Mother's Day

Folkston's hometown hero joined local families at second 'Community Come Together Day' to help promote the importance of healthy families

FOLKSTON, Ga., May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey joined organizers at Peach State Health Plan, a Care Management Organization that helps Georgians live healthier lives through innovative healthcare solutions, to celebrate mothers and local families at the second annual Community Come Together Day in Folkston.

The family-friendly event was a homecoming for Bailey, a Folkston native, as the community came together to celebrate local moms and families over Mother's Day weekend.

Over 250 families joined ‘Community Come Together Day’ on Mother's Day weekend with activities including face painting, bounce houses, water slides, a magic show and animals from the Okefenokee Swamp Team. Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey joined organizers at Peach State Health Plan to celebrate mothers and local families at the second annual Community Come Together Day in Folkston on Saturday, May 13.

"It's always special returning home to Folkston to visit with family and friends," said Bailey. "It was a pleasure to connect with the community and local families as we celebrated mothers, participated in fun, family-friendly activities and helped our community make healthy choices with wellness checks and health resources."

About 250 families joined organizers from Peach State Health Plan for the second annual event. Activities included face painting, bounce houses, water slides, a magic show and even a live alligator from the Okefenokee Swamp Team who were onsite to educate the community about alligators and their habitats. A barbecue lunch was provided by Folkston favorite, Daps Kitchen.

Peach State Health Plan, Ambetter from Peach State Health Plan, Wellcare and the Folkston Community Health Center also provided families with health screenings and valuable healthcare resources and information.

"Peach State Health Plan is proud to provide a platform where families can connect and explore the many ways to prioritize their family's health and wellbeing," said Wade Rakes, President and CEO of Peach State Health Plan. "This year's Community Come Together Day showed that health, wellness and community are the foundation of a healthy family, and we are honored to have had Georgia football legend Champ Bailey join us for the festivities on such a special weekend. We look forward to continuing to build a strong, supportive community of healthy families in Folkston."

To view photos from Community Come Together Day visit Peach State Health Plan's Facebook page.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP) through Wellcare. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

