PEACH STATE HEALTH PLAN DONATES $1 MILLION TO GEORGIA PRIMARY CARE ASSOCIATION TO ENHANCE GEORGIA'S SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Charitable Foundation announced a $1 million donation to Georgia Primary Care Association to expand operations of Georgia school-based health centers (SBHC).

Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Charitable Foundation announced a $1 million donation to expand operations of Georgia school-based health centers. Leaders who attended the announcement included R.B. Tucker, Georgia Primary Care Association Board President & Chief Executive Officer; Dr. James Richardson, Peach State Health Plan Chief Medical Director; Dr. Michael Brooks, MD, MBA, Family Health Centers of Georgia President & Chief Executive Officer; Wade A. Rakes, Peach State Health Plan President & Chief Executive Officer; Duane Kavka, Georgia Primary Care Association Executive Director; Urcel Fields, Peach State Health Plan Chief Operating Officer; and Steven Miracle, Georgia Primary Care Association Committee Chair & Georgia Mountains Health Medical Group Chief Executive Officer.

"Peach State Health Plan is committed to providing all Georgians with access to affordable healthcare all across the state," said Wade Rakes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peach State Health Plan. "School-based health centers in Georgia provide critical health care needs to underserved families who struggle to find access to quality, affordable healthcare for their children. This new partnership, along with the state's investments in Georgia's SBHC infrastructure will strengthen the capabilities and services these centers have available for Georgia's children and their families."

In August 2022, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced a $125 million allocation of funds to supercharge the infrastructure of Georgia's school-based health centers with a heavy focus on Title I schools in underserved and rural communities.

SBHCs provide a wide array of services with a focus on prevention and early detection of many treatable health conditions. These services allow students and their families to be treated for acute illnesses, chronic conditions, and injuries. Of the nearly 2,200 public schools in Georgia, only 114 have a health center on campus.

"The Georgia Primary Care Association could not be more grateful for the donation made by Peach State Health Plan and the Centene Charitable Foundation to help us expand the capabilities of our School-Based Health Centers," said Duane Kavka, Executive Director of Georgia Primary Care Association. "Over the coming months, we will begin working with our member FQHC organizations and community leaders to determine which areas of the state are in most need of enhanced services. We are excited to get this project up and running."

Ongoing shortages of school nurses and limited community services provided to students outside of school has created an urgency for accessible, quality healthcare in schools. Through this new partnership, the Georgia Primary Care Association will accelerate the creation of new school-based healthcare centers and expand services offered at existing SBHCs.

Find videos and interviews from today's event here.

About Peach State Health Plan

Peach State Health Plan is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Georgians through a range of health insurance solutions. Peach State Health Plan serves the Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® population in partnership with Georgia Families. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter, and its Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plan. Peach State Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-line healthcare enterprise. For more information visit www.pshp.com.

About the Centene Charitable Foundation

The Centene Charitable Foundation (the Foundation), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (Centene). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: Healthcare Access, Social Services, and Education.

Georgia Primary Care Association

The Georgia Primary Care Association (GPCA) is a statewide membership organization designed to support and promote the development and success of Georgia's FQHCs. Since 1977 the GPCA Association (GPCA) has been designated as the state Primary Care Association (PCA) by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). As the state's PCA, we are a knowledgeable resource for the rules and regulations governing FQHCs, Section 330 organizations and LALs (Look-Alikes). The Georgia Primary Care Association is active in the development of operational models for FQHCs. In addition, we provide direction and leadership for required community development activities related to new as well as existing community health centers. Much of our success can be attributed to our collaborative approach. We not only work closely with our members, but also with other healthcare organizations including the Georgia Rural Health Association, the Georgia Hospital Association as well as elected government officials, and many other establishments and individuals. For more information visit www.georgiapca.org

