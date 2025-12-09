PeachSkinSheets® Introduces New Oversized Quilts

The Coziest Seasonal Essential Designed to Bring Warmth, Texture, and Elevated Comfort

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PeachSkinSheets® , the award-winning brand known for its famously soft and temperature-regulating SMART Fabric bedding, proudly announces the launch of the PeachSkinSheets Oversized Quilt Collection – a new must-have layering staple designed for versatility and style. It's oversized, reversible and buttery soft!

Designed to work beautifully on their own or paired with PeachSkinSheets' signature sheet sets, these quilts elevate any sleep space or guest room with effortless warmth, elegance, and texture.

PeachSkinSheets Oversized Quilts

The collection features a timeless basketweave design, finished with an elegant 2" flanged hem on both the quilt and coordinating shams, and tone-on-tone stitching to create a polished, hotel-worthy look. The interior is lined with 100% cotton for added breathability, ensuring comfort whether used solo in warmer months or layered in winter.

Available in 17 of PeachSkinSheets' bestselling colors, the quilts are designed to mix and match effortlessly with existing bedding or seasonal style shifts. The collection also aligns with the brand's newest 14 patterned offerings, sharing a complementary color story for seamless styling.

Interior designer Lauren Coburn shares, "PeachSkinSheets understands that luxury and practicality can coexist. Their pieces are incredibly soft, beautifully colored, and thoughtfully designed for real-life use. These quilts make layering easy, intentional, and stylish – whether you prefer minimal, cozy, or bold bedroom design."

About The Original PeachSkinSheets®

The Original PeachSkinSheets® was founded in 2013 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. We pride ourselves on being The Original, One and Only Authentic Brand, and our signature peach zipper pull is featured on every sheet package. Our affordable bed sheets are made from breathable, high performance athletic grade SMART fabric that is great for hot sleepers due to its thermal control and moisture wicking properties. In addition, the ultra soft brushed finish provides a softness level that parallels 1500 thread count cotton but without the shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling. We thrive on being a quality company with a quality product and going the extra mile for our customers. Once you've tried them, you will never sleep on anything other than The Original PeachSkinSheets®!

