Peachtree Corners Joins Partners for Automated Vehicle Education's Public Sector Advisory Council to Support Public Awareness of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the United States' first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – announced a partnership with non-profit Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) – an educational coalition of industry partners and nonprofit groups with the mission of educating the public on autonomous vehicle technologies. As a member of PAVE's Public Sector Advisory Council, the City of Peachtree Corners will be one of multiple public institutions that assist PAVE and academic experts in raising public awareness on autonomous vehicle technologies and analyze the effects of these technologies in various areas including public transit and mobility, sustainability, public health and safety, infrastructure and more.

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to improve public understanding of advanced vehicle technologies in order to maximize the potential benefits in safety, mobility, equity, and sustainability. PAVE members include industry leaders, nonprofit organizations, academics, and public sector entities.

"Peachtree Corners has multiple autonomous shuttles deployed in Technology Park available to the public, and joining PAVE's Public Sector Advisory Council is the next step for us to continue to raise awareness and promote public safety when it comes to autonomous vehicle technologies," said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO. "As a smart city, we are consistently exploring and deploying the latest vehicle technologies, whether that is autonomous vehicles, connected vehicle technologies, electric vehicles and more. We feel it is our duty to best educate our residents and visitors about the latest technologies in this sector with the goal of improving the safety and lives of our residents. PAVE's belief in the power of knowledge makes them a perfect fit, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them as we continue to explore the growth of our city's autonomous vehicle transit system with the goal of connecting Technology Park to the Town Center."

PAVE enhances public education of autonomous vehicles and driverless technologies through a variety of channels including hands-on demonstrations open to the public, virtual educational panels, public forums and more. In addition, PAVE also holds policymaker workshops to aid public sector officials in making informed decisions around the usage and deployment of these technologies with the goal of encouraging the public sector to further explore the full capabilities of autonomous vehicles technologies to form the roadways of the future.

"We are delighted to have Peachtree Corners join PAVE's advisory council to support our mission of raising public understanding about automated vehicles and the potential they offer," said PAVE Executive Director Tara Andringa. "Our Public Sector Advisory Council consists of communities that have been leaders in paving the way for automated technologies, and Peachtree Corners truly stands out with an incredible passion and commitment for the future of transportation."

About PAVE

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to improve public understanding of advanced vehicle technologies in order to maximize the potential benefits in safety, mobility, equity, and sustainability. PAVE members include industry leaders, nonprofit organizations, academics, and public sector entities.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Central Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com

SOURCE Peachtree Corners