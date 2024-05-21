Network Optix Partners with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners to Launch Transportation Infrastructure Video Software for First Time in the U.S.

Award-winning Nx Go software, tailored for traffic infrastructure, deploys for the first time in a U.S. city in the heart of "Silicon Orchard"





The smart city's "IoT Control Room" – the first of its kind to be implemented in the county – features a wall of screens that integrates traffic camera feeds and data from LiDAR and more sensors installed across smart roadway infrastructure through Nx Go technology





Peachtree Corners features 5G-connected infrastructure communicating with autonomous vehicles alongside regular traffic, pedestrians and more

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peachtree Corners – one of the United States' first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – today announced that enterprise video software powerhouse Network Optix has partnered with Curiosity Lab and has integrated its award-winning Nx Go solution, tailored for traffic infrastructure, into the city's "IoT Control Room". This marks the first time that the company's technology has been deployed as a full solution in the U.S.

"We're proud to be the first city to fully integrate the Nx Go solution for transportation infrastructure in the U.S.," said Curiosity Lab Executive Director Brandon Branham. "Our IoT Control room has been a model for how other smart cities across the world can aggregate massive amounts of data from sensors across connected infrastructure into the future – so it was only fitting that we partner with Network Optix to process and display traffic sensor data. From fixed LiDAR to traffic camera feeds delivered over the 5G network, this data is critical to city operations that ensure roadway safety for autonomous vehicles, regular drivers and pedestrians."

Nx Go software takes a wide array of devices into a single, cohesive network to simplify management and amplify data-generation capacity of infrastructure. At Peachtree Corners, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) powered roadways feature sensors and devices installed across light and traffic signal fixtures, crosswalks, buildings and more to communicate with connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and pedestrians. The management and viewing of information are critical components to managing the smart city. The transportation solution, poised to expand across the country, also helps generate critical data such as intersection analytics, car counts, lane usage and more to enhance operational efficiency and data utilization.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with the country's premier smart city and Curiosity Lab ecosystem, showcasing different technologies from all over the world across its traffic infrastructure. This is the only location with the full range of Nx Go technologies available, allowing us to fully showcase the extent of sensors, LiDAR and more the city has deployed across their smart city ecosystem," said Network Optix Director of Mobility Platform Business Development Marc Faubert. "Having Nx Go as the visual to display such technology gives Peachtree Corners a single pane of glass to be proactive and monitor, evaluate and implement various strategies to improve the city. With Peachtree Corners' government leadership always innovating, there was no better place to integrate our solution first than in the heart of what's becoming known as 'Silicon Orchard' by technology developers globally."

For more information or to schedule an interview with government officials or Network Optix executives, please contact [email protected].

About Network Optix

Network Optix (Nx) is a global powerhouse in video software development, driven by a mission to empower the creation of intelligent video-based solutions and products capable of converting video into actionable data. Over a decade in the making, the Network Optix Enterprise Video Platform helps innovative organizations rapidly and affordably build world-class, custom-tailored, enterprise-scale video products and solutions.

Nx is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA with additional locations in Burbank, CA, Oregon and regional teams distributed across the globe. Recognized on the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for seven years running, we are committed to expanding our teams cross-functionally and globally.

Network Optix aims to power the world's most intelligent video solutions, with the ultimate goal of carving a path toward revolutionizing the landscape of video technology and transforming how we perceive the world around us.

About the City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia

As the heart of what is being called #SiliconOrchard in the metro-Atlanta region, Peachtree Corners is a vibrant municipality that's home to more than 45,000 residents, 45,000 jobs and an innovation hub that houses some of the world's most disruptive technology companies. As the United States' premier smart city powered by real-world connected infrastructure and 5G, Peachtree Corners serves as the model for how government and private industry can better collaborate to create a better future for society and business. From the world's first deployment of teleoperated e-scooters to fully autonomous shuttles being utilized by actual residents, and from a solar roadway to the largest electric vehicle fast-charging hub in the region, Peachtree Corners is where the most future-forward Internet of Things (IoT) and sustainable technologies come to life for the benefit of its citizens, and the world. For more information, visit http://www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners

Curiosity Lab is a 5G-enabled intelligent mobility and smart city living laboratory located in the southeastern United States near Atlanta, Georgia. Designed as a proving ground for IoT, mobility and smart city emerging technologies, the centerpiece of the lab is a three-mile public autonomous vehicle roadway leveraging cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies. Additional infrastructure includes intelligent traffic cameras and traffic signals, smart streetlights, the country's first "IoT Control Room" implemented in a city and a 25,000 square foot innovation center. Owned and operated by the City of Peachtree Corners, Curiosity Lab is one of North America's only real-world testing environments and is available for use free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

SOURCE Peachtree Corners