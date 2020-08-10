Peacock Announces Powerhouse Series, All-Star Castings And New Topical Late-Night Block

High-Octane Action Comedy MacGruber Ordered to Series Starring and Executive Produced by Will Forte

Grammy Award-Winner and Broadway Star Sara Bareilles to Headline Comedy Girls5eva from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino

Upcoming Comedy Rutherford Falls from Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas Casts Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan

Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Establish Fresh and Current Weekly Late-Night Block with The Amber Ruffin Show and the Untitled Larry Wilmore Show (w/t)