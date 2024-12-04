Peacock Network to Premiere Visit Myrtle Beach's TV Series 'Traveling the Spectrum' on Dec. 12

Inspiring new show reveals transformative power of travel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach announces its groundbreaking new series, "Traveling the Spectrum," will make its nationwide debut on Dec. 12, 2024, premiering on the Peacock streaming network. Created in partnership with The WorkShop Content Studios, the unscripted show follows the inspiring stories of three families with members on the autism spectrum as they take sensory-friendly vacations to the Myrtle Beach area, highlighting the transformative power of travel.

Visit Myrtle Beach selected Peacock and its worldwide audience of 33 million subscribers as a way to showcase how the Myrtle Beach area's sensory-friendly accommodations and welcoming spirit are creating unforgettable experiences for families.

"Traveling the Spectrum has the potential to change the world by helping families on the autism spectrum feel more comfortable exploring new destinations," said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer, Visit Myrtle Beach. "By following along on their vacations and hearing their personal stories, we see the unique challenges each family faces and how our community steps up to provide a welcoming, inclusive experience."

Watch the trailer, meet the cast members and learn more about how you can watch full episodes at www.TravelingTheSpectrumShow.com .

Recognized as an autism-friendly destination since 2016, Myrtle Beach and the communities along the region's 60 miles of coastline are committed to creating a sensory-friendly environment through numerous initiatives, including a sensory-friendly pledge that encourages inclusivity. Along with the television show, Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with author and illustrator Lynda Farrington Wilson to create the children's book "Splish, Splash, Squawk! Finding Joy in a Sensory Friendly Vacation." This valuable resource helps families prepare for a beach vacation by introducing tools and techniques to navigate new experiences they may encounter.

Additional information on sensory-friendly services and programs available throughout the Grand Strand can be found at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/autism .

