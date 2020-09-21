Peacock Now Available On The Roku Platform

"We are excited to bring Peacock and its unrivaled catalog to millions of Americans who enjoy entertainment on their favorite Roku devices," said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. "Roku customers are engaged streamers and we know they'll love access to a wide range of free and paid content."

"Audience demand for compelling content is fueling a surging shift to streaming for a majority of American households today," said Tedd Cittadine, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Roku. "We're focused on delivering the kind of high-quality news and entertainment content Roku users want and love and we're excited to welcome Peacock's world-class programming to America's #1 TV streaming platform and help NBCUniversal build a bigger fan base through our industry-leading, audience development tools."

"We're thrilled to add Peacock as the perfect complement to NBCUniversal's industry-leading content offering across entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming on the Roku platform," said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. "Entertaining and informing our audiences at home, including Roku's millions of users, is our top priority."

In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock customers enjoy access to live sports like upcoming coverage of the Premier League; hundreds of blockbuster movies like Trolls World Tour, 3:10 to Yuma, and Beetlejuice; iconic shows, including comedies Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, The King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, and Heroes; kids programming, including Curious George, Where's Waldo?, and Cleopatra in Space; reality hits, including the Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, and Below Deck; and Peacock Original series, including dramas Brave New World, Noughts + Crosses, The Capture, and Departure; comedies Five Bedrooms, Intelligence, and A.P. Bio; documentaries, including Black Boys, The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show, and A Most Beautiful Thing; and late-night shows, including Wilmore with Larry Wilmore and The Amber Ruffin Show.

The Peacock app also features daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and a growing list of streaming channels, including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from Saturday Night Live on SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News NOW and Sky News, sports channels from NBC Sports, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

For access to everything Peacock has to offer, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

In addition to the Roku platform, Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium as part of their subscription at no additional cost.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Roku:

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV™ models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, features, and availability of the new Peacock streaming service; trends related to the shift to TV streaming, including the preferences of TV audiences; and the features, benefits and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

