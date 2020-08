Peacock To Stream All Eight Harry Potter Films

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peacock today announced all eight Harry Potter films will be available to stream in windows over the next six months starting later this year and into 2021. The movie adaptations of J.K. Rowling's famed series ranked as the highest-grossing film franchise in history and are a fantastic addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films.

"The Harry Potter franchise is beloved by people of all ages and represents the caliber of quality entertainment customers can expect to find on Peacock," said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. "We've built a world-class collection of iconic movies and shows, and we will continue to expand the film library with treasured titles from NBCUniversal and beyond that will surprise and delight Peacock customers time and time again."

Come October, Peacock customers will be able to stream Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011).

On July 15, Peacock launched nationally with massive catalog of the best live and on- demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond. Peacock offers more than 20,000 hours of premium content from networks and studios, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition, the service will feature Peacock Original movies and shows; more than 30 curated channels, including SNL Vault, Office Shorts and Fallon Tonight; current season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo; live news and sports, including Premier League, U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championship, Ryder Cup, Tour de France, La Vuelta, an NFL Wild Card Game and the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics; as well as daily trending highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood.

In addition to all eight Harry Potter films, popular titles coming to Peacock over the next six months include Alex Cross; The Big Lebowski; Brokeback Mountain; The Conjuring; Dolphin Tale; E.T.; Moonrise Kingdom; Snakes on a Plane; Something New; Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins; Won't You Be My Neighbor; Evan Almighty; Little Fockers; Big Fat Liar; 3:10 To Yuma; The Break-Up; Catwoman; Dawn of the Dead; Love Happens; National Lampoon's Vacation; Trolls World Tour; Wanted; You Should Have Left; Spirit; Apocalypto; A Beautiful Mind; The Blues Brothers; The Express; Fast & Furious; The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift; Get Him To The Greek; The Great Outdoors; Hellboy II: The Golden Army; Kicking & Screaming; King Kong; Mama; Shrek; Terminator Salvation; The Wedding Date; You, Me and Dupree; The Tale of Despereaux; Any Given Sunday; The Bourne Identity; The Bourne Supremacy; The Bourne Ultimatum; Children of Men; Field of Dreams; Knocked Up; Last Holiday; The Last Witch Hunter; Parenthood; Police Academy; Scent of a Woman; Scorpion King; Wanted; What Women Want; The Kids Are All Right; Batman Begins; Beetlejuice; Changeling; The Dark Knight; Hulk; Jet Li's Fearless; The Mummy; and Sleepy Hollow.

Peacock is currently available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs, Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium with their service at no additional cost.

For more information, please visit www.peacocktv.com and find Peacock on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Peacock:

Peacock is NBCUniversal's new streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

