PEAK Event Services Acquires Be Our Guest Party Rental

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, one of the largest event and tent rental providers in the US, announces the acquisition of Be Our Guest Party Rental, one of Boston's premier event rental companies.

"The event rental technology and infrastructure that PEAK has in place can meet the demands of this growing industry, and made it the best choice for our growth path," says Simone Williamson, owner of Be Our Guest. "I grew Be Our Guest as far as I could and now it is time to partner with PEAK to take it to the next level. I love this business and I am not quite ready to retire. I am always available and look forward to continuing all the relationships I've built over the years."

Be Our Guest will be rebranded as PEAK Event Services and the team will be relocated into PEAK's Boston, Stoughton and Woburn locations. This full integration supports PEAK's mission to make it easy for clients to create, plan and execute events, while providing a greater breadth of products and services throughout New England.

"We have a long history of working with Be Our Guest on events throughout the region," says PEAK's Chief Executive Officer Brian Bacica. "We are excited to welcome Simone and such a dedicated and tenured team of professionals into the PEAK family. We look forward to providing our new clients with the same high level of products and services our company is known for in the New England market."

PEAK invites you to visit their newest flagship showroom located at 15 Elkins Street in South Boston, as well as their other locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine where you can view products in person to create the perfect look. You can also shop online or call 833-888-PEAK to work directly with an Event Rental Consultant.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, Peterson Party Center combined with Rentals Unlimited in 2016 to form PEAK Event Services–New England's leading tent and event rental resource. Realizing a need to provide clients with a more streamlined event rental experience and deeper inventory offerings, PEAK acquired Table Toppers of Newton and Reserve Modern Event Rental, and now offers custom linen solutions, furniture and bar packages and styling selections. In early 2019, PEAK announced Newport Tent Company as its newest Division.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With more combined experience and expertise than any other event rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, charities and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

SOURCE PEAK Event Services

Related Links

http://www.peakeventservices.com

