Peak Industries and JD Technologies Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Market Expansion and Strengthen Customer Relationships Across the United States

PALM COAST, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Technologies Global, a leading field sales and marketing organization, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Peak Industries, a recognized leader in telecommunications, surveillance, and fabrication solutions. This collaboration will enhance Peak Industries' market reach, increase customer engagement, and promote sustainable growth across a range of industries throughout the United States.

Peak Industries, Inc.

Peak Industries develops, designs, and manufactures advanced telecommunications and surveillance systems, including mobile hydraulic towers, telecommunication trailers, custom enclosures, and rapid deploy surveillance vehicles. Peak's patented technology and designs allow clients to sustain improved data and system responses. The company maintains significant in-house production capabilities supported by advanced fabrication technologies, such as full CNC laser cutter and robotic plasma cutting (PCR42) systems that integrate CNC precision with robotic automation and vision control for high-speed, four-face steel cutting. These capabilities, combined with Peak Industries' dedication to creativity, persistence, and quality, position the company as the unique supplier in its field.

JD Technologies, based in the United States with offices in Florida and New England, represents high-quality manufacturers across aerospace, military & defense, energy, and other sectors. The firm's mission emphasizes developing long-term partnerships through strategic focus, deep account penetration, and persistent customer engagement.

"The partnership with JD Technologies represents an important step forward in our business development strategy," said Jerry Newman, CEO of Peak Industries. "Their proven record of success, industry expertise, and customer-focused approach align precisely with our values and objectives. Together, we will strengthen our presence in existing markets and pursue new growth opportunities in aerospace, military & defense, energy, and other governmental and industrial sectors."

John Knott, President and Founder of JD Technologies, stated, "Peak Industries stands out for its engineering excellence and technological innovation. We are honored to represent a company with such a strong reputation for quality and reliability. This partnership will enable both organizations to deliver greater value to customers while fostering sustainable, long-term market growth."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration. By combining Peak Industries' advanced manufacturing and product capabilities with JD Technologies' proven business development and field sales expertise, established network, and consultative selling approach, both organizations are well-positioned to deliver superior solutions and customer experiences nationwide.

