Peak Pacific Northwest Living Can Be Found at Traverse North Bend, Now Pre-leasing

NORTH BEND, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that Traverse North Bend is now pre-leasing and offering in-person construction tours.

Traverse North Bend is now preleasing. Located in the Snoqualmie, the new apartment community offers peak Pacific Northwest living.

"Traverse North Bend provides residents a private sanctuary nestled among the fir trees in the foothills of Mount Si," Aaron Keeler, Managing Director Development, Greystar, said. "The stunning surroundings are only the beginning of this new community's charm and appeal. Care was taken to design Traverse North Bend to maximize the mountain views while providing top-notch amenities tailor made for people that want the quality of life and natural surroundings free from city distractions and 30 minutes from the city amenities, you can have the best of both worlds. We strived to create a cozy mountain lodge feel that welcomes residents home."

The community is comprised of 12 garden-style and townhome buildings that have 128 apartment homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, which have more square footage than average apartments in the area. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of natural light while also showcasing the views from each apartment and the amenity space. Large balconies and patios provide a personal outdoor space to admire the surrounding scenery. Indoor features include quartz countertops, wood-style plank floorings, two different interior color packages, elevated stainless steel appliances and 16-foot ceilings on the third floor.

A fitness center featuring free weights, TRX and cardio equipment provide the opportunity to exercise with a view of Mt. Si. Rainy nights can be spent in the onsite movie theater with popcorn machine. Residents can entertain in the clubhouse, which features a chef's kitchen, living room and televisions. The lobby area provides a quiet co-working lounge. Firepits, lounge furniture and barbecues combined with landscaping designed to blend into the surrounding area provide relaxation opportunities.

Nearby Mt. Si provides more than just stunning views, as there are an abundance of recreation opportunities including skiing, hiking, kayaking, rafting, mountain biking, golfing and more. The community of North Bend is close to the picturesque Snoqualmie pass.

The town itself has a walkable downtown, the historic North Bend Theater, a thriving arts and culture scene and the North Bend Farmer's market that feature offerings from local farmers, bakers and artisans. Traverse North Bend is also situated near I-90, providing easy access to Issaquah, Bellevue and Seattle.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit traversenorthbend.com or call (425-648-1812.

