Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Completes Acquisition Of AMB.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of AMB S.p.A ("AMB" or the "Company") in partnership with the Marin family, AMB's founders and current owners, and the management team of AMB.

AMB is a leading manufacturer of rigid and flexible films for use in food packaging. The Company also offers design, prototyping and tooling services to its diverse customer base, which includes food manufacturers and packaging thermoformers. AMB specializes in food grade recycled plastic and is a leader in developing more sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging. Headquartered in San Daniele, Italy, AMB has operations across a number of European markets, including the U.K. and Germany.

Alex Dabbous, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital Europe, said, "AMB represents an exciting opportunity for us to invest in a leading provider of recyclable products within the stable and growing European market for rigid food packaging materials. We are excited to partner with the Marin family and the Company's talented management team to support AMB's growth through geographic and customer expansion, product innovation, and potential add-on acquisitions."

"The investment by Peak Rock is another huge step in our growth plans, perhaps the largest in our Company's history. Over the past 50 years, AMB has become a leader in its space through innovation, talented people and an unwavering focus on our defined vision. Peak Rock has been an active investor in our market historically and truly understands not only our business but the future growth potential of the industry," said Bruno Marin, CEO of AMB.

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's extensive experience in investing in founder and family-owned companies. Given our deep expertise in the packaging segment, we will continue to seek additional platform investments in the industry across Europe and North America, as well as add-on acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and improve performance."

ABOUT AMB S.p.A.

AMB is a leading international provider of rigid and flexible films for the food and food packaging industry. With film production and packaging design capabilities under one roof, AMB provides is customers with a complete end-to-end solution including design, prototyping, tooling, and manufacturing of rigid, flexible, printed & laminated films. Thanks to its commitment to research and innovation, and its careful analysis of the ever-changing demands of its clients and consumer preferences, AMB has become a forward-thinking leader and a benchmark in the sector of food packaging. AMB currently has five locations across Europe and over 430 employees. For further information about AMB, please visit www.ambpackaging.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions and making investments in secondary loans for corporate debt and commercial real estate. Peak Rock's principals have deep expertise in complex situations and cross–border transactions, with the ability to provide tailored capital solutions and close transactions quickly where speed and certainty are priorities. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

