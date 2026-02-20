PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE EMPLOYEE HEALTH AND SAFETY SOFTWARE BUSINESS OF UL SOLUTIONS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Employee Health and Safety (EHS) software business of UL Solutions Inc. Following the anticipated closing of the transaction in the second quarter of 2026, Peak Rock intends to rebrand the business as PureEHS. Peak Rock has a strong track record of investing in mission-critical software businesses that are leaders in their categories and are well-positioned for further revenue growth.

PureEHS' leading software suite will provide customers with comprehensive employee health and safety, occupational health management, and workplace safety training solutions through four products: PureOHS, OHM, SYSTOC, and LearnShare. PureOHS and OHM provide customers with employee health and safety (EHS) and occupational health management (OHM) software solutions. SYSTOC provides customers with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management software solutions. PureEHS will also provide customers with workplace safety training and learning management system (LMS) solutions through its LearnShare software platform and robust training content library.

Preston Thomas, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "PureEHS represents a compelling opportunity to invest in mission-critical EHS software products that help businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency, and ensure compliance. Our investment highlights Peak Rock's continued focus on investing in leading software businesses that are differentiated in their categories and are well-positioned for further revenue growth. We intend to make significant investments in PureEHS' products and operational resources to deliver leading software solutions and a best-in-class customer experience to its broad base of over 900 customers."

Joe Garigliano, Managing Director of Peak Rock said, "PureEHS boasts a highly attractive software suite that serves durable, high-growth end markets where compliance and safety are of paramount importance. As a carve-out from UL Solutions, these health and safety software businesses are well-positioned for significant growth, and we look forward to partnering with management to accelerate that growth through investments in PureEHS' capabilities and employees."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's deep commitment to investing in leading enterprise software businesses with a differentiated value proposition that are serving attractive end markets, as well as our experience and capabilities in executing carve-out transactions. We continue to actively seek technology platforms and carve-out opportunities where our resources and expertise can drive transformational growth and long-term value creation," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

