PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MOJIX

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Mojix Inc. ("Mojix" or the "Company"), a leading supply chain SaaS platform.

Mojix's item-level inventory management and traceability solutions are used by leading food & beverage, luxury brand, manufacturing, industrial, aerospace & defense, and retail clients across the globe. Founded in 2004 and with offices in the United States, Europe, and South America, Mojix provides a cloud-based platform for modernizing inventory and asset management to facilitate omnichannel order fulfillment, increase operational efficiency, improve inventory accuracy, and enhance the customer experience.

Pete Leibman, Managing Director at Peak Rock, said, "Our investment in Mojix will provide significant growth capital to accelerate the Company's product roadmap and pursue organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Mojix's track record as a leading item-level inventory management software platform is impressive and we look forward to partnering with management to expand the Company's technology capabilities, geographic footprint, and core industry verticals."

Dan Doles, CEO of Mojix, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on our next phase of growth. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our customers' use cases and our technology capabilities, as well as a compelling track record of supporting companies and management teams in driving innovation and building leading software platforms. We look forward to our partnership, which will position the Company to accelerate its rapid growth by expanding our team, supporting our traceability capabilities, and better serving our customers."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in high growth software platforms. Our investment in Mojix is also an important example of our broader focus on investing in well-positioned technology businesses serving durable, growing end markets. We look forward to supporting the Mojix team in their next phase of growth," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

ABOUT MOJIX

Mojix is a global leader in item-level supply chain intelligence software. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the United States, Europe and South America, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

