Peak Trust Company Announces New Support for the Next Generation of Trust Experts

NEWARK, Del., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Trust Company ("Peak Trust") has announced a $550,000 donation to the University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics ("Lerner"). Made possible by the Horejsi Charitable Foundation, this gift will establish a unique nationwide trust management certificate program, as well as a scholar's fund for students in Lerner's Trust Management Minor.

This commitment comes at a time of growth for Peak Trust, as the company approaches its 27th year in business. Specializing in trust administration and structuring unique, as well as efficient trust plans, Peak Trust has come to be a national leader in complex and sophisticated estate planning.

"The university's trust management focus has always aligned with our mission of building the next generation of this industry," said Matthew Blattmachr, president and CEO of the company. "This gift will further strengthen these efforts."

To be known as the Peak Trust Company Trust Management Certificate, $450,000 of the donation will bring this program to life, offering online and easily accessible courses to students from coast to coast. One of the first of its kind, this certificate will both prepare and empower young adults to enter the trust field.

Lerner Dean Oliver Yao recently welcomed Blattmachr as this year's Chaplin Tyler Executive Leadership Lecturer at the college this spring. In his remarks, Yao thanked Peak Trust and highlighted the company's esteemed leadership in, "changing the future of America's trust management for the better," with commitments that address clear gaps in this space.

"There is a shortage of talent and qualified resources due to few educational programs," adds Jennifer McCloskey, an attorney and director of the Trust Management Minor. With this announcement, McCloskey shared that the college is, "building an educational path that can reach a broader scope of people throughout the nation."

The additional donation of $100,000 from Peak Trust will also widen the horizons of students in the existing program, funding their participation in exchanges, conferences, and other educational opportunities.

With previous support of the University of Alaska Anchorage's innovative Finance Lab in 2023, as well as an ongoing 5-year donation to school's Ted Stevens Legislative Internship Program, Peak Trust is, "thrilled to continue its investment in future generations," said Blattmachr.

"We're grateful for the University of Delaware's partnership and are confident in the success that this east-coast collaboration will bring to the trust leaders of tomorrow."

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company is the brand for a group of affiliated state chartered professional trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Separate state charters are maintained for operations in Alaska and Nevada, as Peak Trust Company-AK and Peak Trust Company-NV. It serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, and who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client's complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, "trust" is Peak Trust Company's core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients' specific needs and an unbundled service structure; providing everything clients need but only what they want.

