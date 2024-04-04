Peak Trust Company names Abigail O'Connor as Chief Fiduciary Officer

Renowned trust & estates attorney joins amid period of immense growth for Peak Trust

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Peak Trust Company ("Peak Trust") today announced the appointment of seasoned Alaska-based trust & estates attorney, Abigail ("Abby") O'Connor, as its new Chief Fiduciary Officer, effective in August. O'Connor's addition comes at a crucial time for the organization as it approaches its 27th year in business. Specializing in trust administration and structuring unique and efficient trust plans, Peak Trust has grown to be a national leader in complex and sophisticated estate planning.

Abigail O'Connor, Peak Trust Company's new Chief Fiduciary Officer (CNW Group/Peak Trust Company)

"I've always known Peak Trust to be the premier provider of fiduciary services." said O'Connor. "I've been following their success from afar, and I'm delighted to join the team at this pivotal time. I have immense gratitude for my years in private legal practice, as well as the relationships I've been able to foster."

O'Connor brings 15 years of experience in the trust industry to this critical role, leading her own private legal practice, O'Connor Law LLC, dedicated to estate and gift tax strategic planning, representation of trustees and beneficiaries, estate administration, as well as family business succession planning. A renowned speaker and author, O'Connor has been consistently recognized by the Estate Planning industry for her expertise, and by clients for her exceptional legal ability.

"The skills Abby brings to Peak Trust are unparalleled in our field," said Matthew Blattmachr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Trust. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the team. Abby's proven track record in this industry and understanding of the dedication necessary for client success will be a significant asset to the organization's continued growth."

O'Connor will also continue to serve as Alaska state chair of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), collaborating with legal professionals around the country on wills and trusts, estate planning, as well as gift and estate tax law. Applying this comprehensive perspective, O'Connor will work closely with Peak Trust partners and referral sources, contributing to the company's trust administration processes and overarching growth strategy.

"The trust and estate field has undergone significant change, and I couldn't imagine joining a team better suited to secure the best results for clients in this evolving space," added O'Connor. "I look forward to connecting with the Peak Trust community and supporting clients in achieving their trust goals."

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company is the brand for a group of affiliated federally and state-chartered trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. It serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, and who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client's complex trust plans. Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, "trust" is Peak Trust Company's core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients' specific needs and an unbundled service structure; providing everything clients need but only what they want.

