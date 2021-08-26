Peakstone Advises V&F Transformers on Sale to Spire Power Solutions, a Mill Point Capital Portfolio Company

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Power Solutions L.P. an industry leader providing the widest range of transformers and power solutions, announced it has completed the acquisition of the business of V&F Transformer Corporation. Peakstone was V&F Transformer's exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.



Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Elgin, IL, V&F Transformer is a family owned manufacturer of custom engineered electrical transformers and other components for Critical Power Systems. V&F's customized transformers and magnetic components for electrical power management and power distribution equipment, are used in mission critical and highly demanding applications, requiring ultra-high reliability often in challenging environments. End markets served include data centers, EV battery charging equipment, industrial automation, and a variety of others requiring V&F's level of application engineering experience.

"My experience working with the Peakstone team as advisors to our transaction was extraordinary," said Dean (Dino) Foderaro, Jr., CEO of V&F Transformer Corporation. "Peakstone helped us find the right buyer who is strategically and culturally aligned to take full advantage of the tremendous growth opportunities within the Critical Power Systems market. Peakstone's insightful positioning of the Company and well-constructed competitive process helped investors fully appreciate the Company's growth and momentum. Peakstone provided guidance for the family as well as the management team throughout the process. Peakstone was instrumental to achieving a successful outcome."



Peakstone is a leading M&A advisor to middle-market industrial businesses.



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed



For additional information please contact:

Mark Horita, Managing Director, 312-346-7308, [email protected]



Stephen Sleigh, Managing Partner, 312-346-7318, [email protected]



About Peakstone



Peakstone is a leading investment bank that specializes in mergers and acquisitions, advisory, and capital raising for middle market clients. Our team is comprised of senior investment banking professionals who have decades of experience and have executed hundreds of transactions totaling billions of dollars. For additional information, visit www.peakstone.com . To receive investment and proprietary acquisition opportunities, please register at www.peakzone.com.

About Spire Power Solutions L.P.



Spire is a leading North American manufacturer of transmission and distribution solutions including liquid-filled and dry-type transformers that serve the utility, public power, renewable energy, construction, industrial, and OEM markets known across the industry for safe, high quality, reliable products and exceptional engineering capability. For more information, please visit, www.spirepowersolutions.com. Spire is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.



About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services and IT services sectors. Mill Point's experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.



SOURCE Peakstone

