Peanut Butter Minis Are the Newest Innovation from Mars

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, has announced its latest product innovation, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. The new addition to the iconic M&M'S line-up inspires more moments of happiness by combining the beloved flavor of M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candies with the tiny fun size of M&M'S Minis, delivering a rich, peanut-buttery taste and satisfyingly crunchy candy shell in every teeny-tiny bite.

"Peanut Butter is one of the fastest growing candy profiles from Mars, and what better way to deliver on fans' desire for that flavor than adding it to one of the most iconic Mars products: M&M'S Minis," said Courtney McHugh, Vice President, Marketing at M&M'S. "M&M'S is all about inspiring colorful fun and expanding our M&M'S Minis portfolio helps us do just that."

M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis come in two sizes: Tubes (1.74 oz) for an easy, on-the-go treat, and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches (8.6 oz), perfect for sharing a moment of sweetness or for bakers who have long-loved including M&M'S Minis in baked goods.

M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis are available now at retailers nationwide and online here.

